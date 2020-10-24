Northview entered the Brown County Semistate for cross country Saturday as the third-highest ranked girls team in Nashville.
And that's where the 11th-ranked Knights finished — third — behind No. 3 Columbus North and No. 9 Floyd Central.
The top six squads advance to next Saturday's IHSAA state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County, so also moving on are No. 14 Bloomington North, No. 19 Bloomington South and unranked Jasper respectively. Terre Haute South placed ninth, although Braves junior Micah Peals came in 29th individually (19 minutes, 38.6 seconds) to qualify for state.
"Micah has really bought in to training and the purpose of each day," Terre Haute South girls coach Jon Lee told the Tribune-Star by text. "She learned how to invest in the purpose of what each day brings. That hard work and commitment has allowed her to run two great races back to back [including last weekend's regional] and punch her ticket to the state meet for the first time.
"She came in to the [semistate] on the outside knowing that she was going to have to put herself in good position, hang on and finish well. She did that, finishing just outside the top 25 by trusting in her training and relying on her confidence. She is already very excited to return home and run for the fifth time this season on the famed LaVern Gibson course."
Makenzie Barnett of team champion Columbus North crossed the finish line first Saturday, clocking in at 18:13.0. Northview freshman Gnister Grant placed fourth, 23 seconds behind Barnett.
"It was a great race for us today," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle proclaimed. "We had three girls place in the top 20. [Sophomore] Maisie Eldridge ran a career best time in 19:22, placing 20th and giving us the boost we needed to place third.
"Going into the state meet, we want to make sure all seven of our runners have their best races of the season. If we can do that, we will be in great shape to crack into the top five teams."
In the boys race, there were six top-25 teams entered. Northview (14th) was the fourth-highest ranked among them, but the Knights came in sixth in the semistate. That's still good enough to move on to the state finals. Finishing ahead of them Saturday, in order, were No. 1 Columbus North, No. 10 Floyd Central, No. 12 Bloomington North, No. 15 Bloomington South and unranked Jasper.
Terre Haute North (22nd) was the only state-ranked squad that did not move on. The Patriots placed 10th, two spots behind unranked Terre Haute South.
The Braves have two individuals who added another week to their season as individuals — junior Matt Gambill (seventh, 15:54.4) and senior Cael Light (18th, 16:13.0). Terre Haute North sophomore Dylan Zeck (22nd, 16:18.5) also will get to compete next Saturday at the Gibson course.
Corydon Central senior Camden Marshall won the boys semistate race in 15:30.6.
"Cael and I do advance, but neither of us was very happy with our performance," Gambill said. "The race got out very hard and everyone kept the pace consistent, so it was tough to find a rhythm. I was in the pack with the [Nos.] 3 through 6 runners. But with about 800 [yards] to go, they just pulled away and I wasn’t able to get out with them.
"The team ran way above our expectations, but we were just short of making it out. I’m proud of them for the season we’ve had and I’m glad to know they finished the season giving it their all. I’m glad Cael and I live to see another week, though."
"I’m very proud of the progress that my guys have made this year and how they have continued to run stronger as they have returned to each course we have competed on," Terre Haute South coach Josh Lee mentioned. "Just as important as their gains in fitness and racing ability was their attention to detail to allow this season to happen [because of COVID-19 concerns].
"Cael Light and Matt Gambill have truly earned their spot at LaVern, as individuals at the state championship, but more importantly leaders of our team. They are Braves cross country. It's a testament to their dedication and hard work. I’m excited to see another state meet featuring these two."
Looking ahead, this will be the third straight year that Light and Gambill have qualified for state. Light ended up 26th as a sophomore in 2018 and 21st as a junior in 2019, while Gambill was 57th as a freshman in 2018 and 176th as a sophomore in 2019.
From the Terre Haute North perspective, coach Aaron Gadberry is pleased that Zeck will get to run in his first state finals.
"Zeck is having a great season, especially for a sophomore, and we are looking forward to see how he stacks up against the best in the state," Gadberry assessed. "Our team had a great season and unfortunately some injuries happened and we just came up short of our goal [advancing to the state finals]."
Team-wise, Northview's boys and girls will be making return trips to the state finals. Each finished 24th last year.
Brown County Semistate
Each race 5 kilometers
GIRLS
Team scores (top six advance to state finals) — Columbus North 50, Floyd Central 109, Northview 118, Bloomington North 127, Bloomington South 166, Jasper 175, Barr-Reeve 246, South Knox 248, Terre Haute South 258, Brown County 265, Evansville Reitz 342, Forest Park 359, Edgewood 361, Seymour 363, Princeton 365, Corydon Central 371, Gibson Southern 392, Columbus East 450, Heritage Hills 450, Jennings County 476.
Top 40 — Makenzie Barnett (CN) 18:13.0, Clara Crain* (E) 18:20.8, Andi VanMeter (J) 18:26.9, Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:36.0, Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:39.3, Lily Baker (CN) 18:50.7, Abigail Fleetwood* (BC) 18:52.1, Savanna Liddle (FC) 18:58.1, Lily Myers (BS) 18:58.3, Julie Klaus (CN) 19:07.1.
Hadley Gradolf* (BC) 19:07.5, Emma Callahan (BS) 19:08.0, Ellen White (CN) 19:12.2, Katie Winkler* (HH) 19:16.6, Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:17.3, Rachel Allison (BN) 19:18.1, Kelsea Skorge (J) 19:20.0, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 19:20.0, Calli Alderman* (Shawe Memorial) 19:20.1, Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 19:22.1.
Maci Hoskins* (Prov) 19:25.1, Brianna Newell (CN) 19:25.3, Heidi Meade* (Pr) 19:25.3, Kaylyn Holman* (Crothersville) 19:26.4, Jessica Meza (CN) 19:27.3, Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 19:28.6, Olivia Kaiser (BN) 19:35.7, Sydney Baxter (FC) 19:37.6, Micah Peals* (THS) 19:38.6, Autumn Spence* (Bedford North Lawrence) 19:39.3.
Katherine Rumsey (CN) 19:39.9, Ava Like (SK) 19:40.3, Abby Hessler (ER) 19:41.4, Kinsley Folsom (Sey) 19:43.6, Bea Cakmak (BN) 19:45.9, Chloe Borders (BS) 19:46.2, Avery Njau (BN) 19:49.5, Ellie Hall (FP) 19:50.5, Makenna Pruett (BR) 19:53.7, Emma Bitner (E) 19:56.1.
* — advances to state finals as individual
BOYS
Team scores (top six advance to state finals) — Columbus North 34, Floyd Central 128, Bloomington North 133, Bloomington South 179, Jasper 181, Northview 197, Seymour 226, Terre Haute South 229, Jennings County 234, Terre Haute North 280, South Knox 300, Castle 310, Evansville Reitz 339, New Albany 390, Martinsville 399, Borden 401, Corydon Central 401, Evansville Central 416, Evansville Memorial 484, Brown County 491.
Top 40 — Camden Marshall* (CC) 15:30.6, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:31.9, Abe Eckman (J) 15:41.7, Nolan Bailey (BN) 15:45.7, Andy Stohr (CN) 15:45.9, Spenser Wolf* (FP) 15:46.9, Matt Gambill* (THS) 15:54.4, Carson Heath* (Mart) 15:57.1, Evan Carr (CN) 15:57.7, Matthew Newell (CN) 16:00.1.
Austin Pulkowski (CN) 16:03.2, Hunter Griffin (FC) 16:03.9, Kyle Clark (BN) 16:09.4, Dylan Bland* (Southridge) 16:09.7, Alex Nolan* (ER) 16:09.8, Jaryn Weinel (J) 16:10.2, Gavin Hendrix* (JC) 16:12.2, Cael Light* (THS) 16:13.0, Elliott Buechlein* (Heritage Hills) 16:13.5, Harrison Hulsman (J) 16:17.0.
Neal Alderson (BS) 16:17.8, Dylan Zeck* (THN) 16:18.5, Justin McWilliams (FC) 16:20.6, Ethan Dippold (Sey) 16:20.8, Aaron Lord (NA) 16:23.1, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:26.1, Will Kiel (CN) 16:26.4, Trevor Monroe (Cas) 16:27.5, William Conway (FC) 16:30.1, Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:30.8.
Oliver Holscher (SK) 16:31.6. Zander West (BS) 16:31.7, Collin Pruitt (CN) 16:32.0, Eli Norrick (BN) 16:34.5, Alexander Hooten (EC) 16:35.1, Chase Austin (BC) 16:35.2, Tyler Spurling (Cas) 16:35.7, Nicholas Gordon (FC) 16:36.7, Joseph Meier (FC) 16:38.2, Nolan White (THN) 16:38.7.
* — advances to state finals as individual
