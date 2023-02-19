West Vigo’s Vikings continued their hot streak going into next month’s tourney play, winning 43-33 at North Central on Saturday night for their fifth win in their last six games.
The only blemish in that streak was an overtime loss to Terre Haute South last week.
The teams battled to a near draw in the first 10 minutes of the game, with a Levi Jennings putback putting North Central ahead 12-11 two minutes into the second quarter.
West Vigo then scored the final 10 points of the half to lead 21-12 at intermission, with Karson Fosdick and Talan Boehler hitting treys and Jensen Turner and Zeke Tanoos adding baskets.
North Central scored the final four points of the third period to pull within 31-26 at the final stop, but West Vigo scored the first six of the final period to break the game open for good.
Fosdick opened the run with a pair of free throws, while Tanoos added a pair of baskets.
Tanoos paced the Vikings with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Boehler had nine points.
North Central’s Wyatt Ison scored 11 points as the only T-Bird in double figures.
The hosts, who fell to 11-11 overall, hit just 13 of 41 field goals overall and 4 of 21 from 3-point range.
“This is real simple — we didn’t make shots,” North Central coach Vance Edmondson said. “I thought we did a nice job defensively in holding them to 43, but West Vigo did a great job of taking our bigs away tonight. We just didn’t make shots from outside and we had good looks.”
Edmondson did not want to make excuses for his team, which was playing for the third consecutive night after hosting Marshall on Thursday and playing at Linton on Friday.
“They are young men, but three nights in a row is pretty tough,” he said. “It is what it is. We just didn’t make shots.”
West Vigo coach Joe Boehler was happy with his team’s performance in improving to 12-11 on the season.
“Defensively, I thought we were very good tonight,” he said. “I thought we kept trying to just switch some things up, kind of keeping them off balance. I didn’t want their big kids to get comfortable.”
For Boehler, the victory was a memorable one in which he became West Vigo’s all-time coaching win leader for boys basketball with his 176th win in his 15th season, passing Steve DeGroote.
“It definitely means something to me,” Boehler said. “I still enjoy it quite a bit. I’ve had some great kids throughout the years. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of losses in there too. Those aren’t very fun. But I’ll take this one.
“Anytime you can pass a legend like coach DeGroote you gotta be happy to do that.”
Tanoos continued his strong run of performances, but Boehler noted there was plenty of help.
“Zeke’s playing great for us right now, by scoring the basketball and going to the boards for us,” Boehler said. “That’s what we need him to do right now. But we’ve got other guys who are stepping up too and knocking down some shots. Karson rebounded the ball really well for us, and stepped out and hit a couple of 3s early.”
Undefeated Western Indiana Conference leader Indian Creek is the likely pre-tournament favorite in the Northview Sectional, but Boehler likes where his team is.
“I thought a lot of guys contributed, and at this time of the year you want to be having guys stepping up to the plate a little bit,” he said. “We’re kind of excited about where we’re at.”
West Vigo closes out its regular season on Tuesday at Shakamak, where Tanoos will pass the 1,000-point career scoring mark if he hits his season average.
North Central hosts Owen Valley Friday in its regular-season finale.
WEST VIGO (43) — Tanoos 10-14 0-1 20, Boehler 3-7 0-0 9, Fosdick 2-4 2-4 8, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 17-34 FG, 4-8 FT, 43 TP
NORTH CENTRAL (33) — Fagg 1-4 0-0 3, Tryon 2-11 2-2 7, Roberts 1-2 1-2 3, Ison 5-17 0-0 11, Jennings 3-3 0-1 6, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Hooper 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 13-41 FG, 3-5 FT, 33 TP
West Vigo 7 14 10 12 -- 43 North Central 8 4 14 7 -- 33
3-point shooting — WV 5-13 (Boehler 3-6, Fosdick 2-4, Evans 0-1, Turner 0-1), NC 4-21 (Fagg 1-4, Tryon 1-7, Ison 1-7, Hooper 1-3). Rebounds — West Vigo 30 (Tanoos 9), North Central 20 (Jennings 8).
Next game — West VIgo (12-11) plays at Shakamak on Tuesday. North Central (11-11) hosts Owen Valley on Friday.
