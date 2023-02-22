Belmont and Indiana State produced 177 combined points in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night.
The two that mattered most came in the waning seconds as Belmont freshman Ja’Kobi Gillespie slashed into the paint, spun and lost his handle but was picked up near the corner by senior Ben Sheppard.
Sheppard dribbled a couple of times before picking it up 15 feet out, with his back to the basket. Sophomore Jayson Kent was called for a foul as he reached in with 2.5 seconds remaining.
"[Sophomore Julian Larry] had him hemmed up there, that's going to be an incredibly hard shot for Sheppard to make at the buzzer to win the game," coach Josh Schertz said.
Sheppard, an NBA prospect, sank both free throws for an 89-88 win Wednesday inside Curb Event Center. He had a team-high 18 points while taking 17 shots.
ISU senior Courvoisier McCauley's heave from halfcourt at the buzzer fell short.
Prior to Sheppard’s game-winning shots at the line, senior Trenton Gibson’s front end of the one-and-one rolled out.
"I feel like we lost it in the last three minutes," Larry said. "We kind of pulled apart right there, in the timeout. I think that's where we lost it. We still had three minutes to go."
"Honestly just being aggressive," he added. "Even me included, [I] stopped being aggressive. We had layups, they were trapping with two or three people. We had 2-on-1s, 3-on-1s. I feel I was the worst at it. There were a lot of times there were 3-on-1s and I just pulled it out."
Earlier, ISU senior Cooper Neese fed McCauley for a triple to extend it to 81-70 with 5:52 left.
Neese scored 16 points and had four assists and three rebounds as he almost willed the Sycamores to a road victory that would have locked up a first-round bye in the upcoming MVC tournament.
However, it was the second time in the half that ISU let the Bruins back into the game, which ended a seven-game winning streak for the Sycamores.
“Lack of focus, lack of detail, really the whole second half,” Neese said. “Offensively, I thought we were still OK, you aren’t going to score 54 points every half, you got to be able to understand that. But offensively, we were OK. We were getting back to about normal. Defensively, we let [senior] Drew Friberg get a couple 3s in transition. That got them going. They were going downhill.”
Friberg, who came in leading the league in triples and percentage, hit two 3s in the closing half and scored 12 of his 15 points in the closing half on Senior Night.
After just 6:31 had passed in the closing half, Indiana State’s 17-point advantage at the break was gone.
Senior Cade McKnight broke the 60-all deadlock with a jumper, and less than a minute later with 12:21 left, he hit a right-wing triple to push it to five. He added a block off the backboard on Sheppard.
The Bruins got within one before back-to-back drives to the paint by Neese set up Kent for a point-blank bucket and Neese hit a pair of free throws.
Neese gathered an errant Sheppard kick-out to spot up for 3 on the right wing.
It’s hard to imagine a smoother first half for the Sycamores in Nashville. And it came with senior Cameron Henry, sidelined with a concussion, on the bench in street clothes.
In the opening half, Xavier Bledson, who started in Henry’s spot, came out with the mentality he’s carried all year off the bench — make plays.
He had 20 points as teammates, especially Larry, reignited the chemistry they’ve had with him as a reserve.
With 12:31 left in the half, Larry found Bledson for a second straight connection, this one was a left corner 3-pointer in the open floor to make it 18-13.
Larry led the team with six assists on the night.
Freshman Robbie Avila made the most of a tough road matchup with hesitation dribbles and dribble handoff fakes that got him running downhill. He used spins and drop steps in the paint to finish — a display of advanced footwork for the frosh.
Avila poured in 17 points, 14 in the first half.
He and Bledson combined for 16 of the team’s opening 18 points.
Kent turned in a clutch outing when the circumstances called for it. The reserve had points, 10 in the opening half on 4-for-5 shooting, 12 for the game and five boards. His persistence on the offensive glass paid off with two putbacks.
He accelerated the rim for a finish on the life of the rim too.
His production spearheaded a 17-3 run to push out the margin to 45-28.
Neese buried an in-rhythm 3 on the right wing with 1.6 seconds left in the half for a 17-point margin.
The Sycamores (20-10 overall, 13-6 MVC) will host Missouri State for Senior Day at 2 p.m. Sunday in Hulman Center.
INDIANA STATE (88) — Avila 6-12 4-5 17, Bledson 6-10 7-9 20, Larry 2-3 0-0 4, McCauley 4-10 1-2 12, Neese 4-10 5-7 16, Kent 5-7 2-2 12, McKnight 3-4 0-0 7, Gibson 0-0 0-1 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 19-26 88.
BELMONT (89) — Friberg 6-11 0-0 15, Tyson 5-8 3-4 13, Brauns 2-4 1-2 5, Davidson 5-13 0-0 14, Sheppard 7-17 2-3 18, Gillespie 7-12 1-2 16, Shanks 1-1 0-0 3, Bellinger 1-3 0-0 2, Sabin 0-0 0-0 0, Jakubicek 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-70 7-11 89.
Halftime—ISU 54-37. 3-Point Goals—ISU 9-25 (Neese 3-6, McCauley 3-9, McKnight 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Avila 1-4, Kent 0-1), Belmont 12-32 (Davidson 4-9, Friberg 3-7, Sheppard 2-6, Shanks 1-1, Walker 1-1, Gillespie 1-5, Tyson 0-1, Bellinger 0-2). Fouled Out—Kent. Rebounds—ISU 30 (McCauley 7), Belmont 34 (Brauns 10). Assists—ISU 14 (Larry 6), Belmont 13 (Davidson 5). Total Fouls—ISU 15, Belmont 17. A—2,364 (5,085).
