Bloomfield’s top-ranked Cardinals could have been facing a high school basketball trap game Wednesday night in their Class A White River Valley Sectional opener against Clay City.
Bloomfield faces the host Wolverines, who beat Dugger Union 44-32 in Wednesday’s opener, in the second semifinal game Friday after Bloomington Lighthouse opens against North Central.
“It very easily could have been [a trap game],” coach J.B. Neill of Bloomfield said after the game. “I think if you’d check, most of the upsets against the favorites come on the first night.”
When the Eels held Bloomfield scoreless for the first half of the first quarter, it looked like that scenario was in play. But the Cardinals closed out the first quarter with three 3-pointers — including a killer at the buzzer by Justin Beard — for an 11-5 lead, and went on from there.
“Early on, we got it ugly,” coach Chris Ames of the Eels said, “and we scored early. But that 3 at the buzzer shifted the momentum the rest of the night.”
Bloomfield built a 27-9 lead in the second quarter and opened the third period with nine straight points for a 41-16 lead. The Eels never stopped
But the Cardinals didn’t let that happen, downing the 17-win Eels a little more easily than the 65-52 final score might make it look. coming and cut a 23-point lead to 13 twice late in the game.
Both coaches agreed on the key to the outcome.
“Defensively I thought we were very solid,” Neill said.
“[Hank] Skomp and Beard did a good job on [Clay City’s] guards.”
“Bloomfield is really good, and their guards really get after you,” Ames agreed. “What worried us the most was their guard pressure.”
Bloomfield also has 6-foot-8 Peter Combs, and he had game-high totals of 17 points and seven rebounds, scoring 11 in the second quarter as the Cardinals blew things open. Blake Neill scored 15 and Beard 10.
Sophomore center Ethan Edwards led Clay City with 13 points, while Reilly Myers and Bryce Wiram had nine points each.
“A great effort by our kids,” coach Neill said. “They didn’t panic and they kept doing what they do.”
“When you know you got beat by a good team [it doesn’t hurt quite as much],” Ames said. “We had a great season and it was because of our senior leadership [from Elliott Rogers, Wyatt Adams, Zach Swearingen, Myers and Dylan and Russell Butts]. To have Russell [injured seriously in a traffic accident last year] leave on his own terms was very satisfying.
“Among the most enjoyable kids I’ve been around, I can’t put too many teams ahead of them.”
WRV closed out its first quarter on a 10-3 run for a 12-5 lead, with turnovers and then foul trouble preventing the Bulldogs from mounting a comeback in their first IHSAA sectional game since 2014. Dugger got within nine in the fourth quarter but ran out of time.
Jared Franklin had 13 points and Max Hostetter scored 10 and directed the offense for the Wolverines, while 6-8 sophomore Andy Colvin had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Dugger.
WHITE RIVER VALLEY (44) — Strauser 0-2 0-1 0, Franklin 6-12 1-1 13, Crutchfield 2-6 2-3 6, Hostetter 3-7 4-6 10, Martin-Morehouse 2-5 4-6 9, Greenlee 1-1 0-2 3, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, English 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 15-37 FG, 12-21 FT, 44 TP.
DUGGER UNION (32) — Hall 4-13 0-0 8, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Colvin 7-18 1-4 15, Henico 1-2 0-0 3, Cobb 2-6 0-0 5, Bond 0-0 0-0 0, Frazee 0-0 1-2 1, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 FG, 2-6 FT, 32 TP.
White River Valley 12 12 10 10 — 44
Dugger Union 5 6 7 14 — 32
3-point shooting — WRV 2-12 (Greenlee 1-1, Martin-Morehouse 1-3, Noel 0-1, Strauser 0-2, Crutchfield 0-2, Hostetter 0-3), DU 2-6 (Henico 1-2, Cobb 1-2, Hall 0-2). Total fouls — WRV 9, DU 18. Fouled out — Wright, Bond. Turnovers — WRV 11, DU 16. Rebounds — WRV 28 (Franklin 6, Strauser 5, Martin-Morehouse 4, Crutchfield 3, Hostetter 2, Greenlee 2, Noel, Team 5), DU 35 (Colvin 12, Cobb 7, Wright 5, Hall 3, Bond 2, Team 6). Assists — WRV 12 (Hostetter 5, Noel 3, Martin-Morehouse 2, Strauser, Franklin), DU 8 (Colvin 3, Hall 2, Cobb 2, Wright). Steals — WRV 9 (Franklin 4, Martin-Morehouse 2, Strauser, Crutchfield, Greenlee), DU 4 (Colvin 2, Wright, Cobb). Blocks — WRV 1 (Hostetter), DU 2 (Colvin 2).
BLOOMFIELD (65) — Bl.Neill 5-8 2-2 15, Skomp 2-2 0-0 5, Combs 7-11 3-6 17, Sherrard 2-5 2-4 6, Beard 3-4 2-3 10, Ross 1-6 4-4 6, Workman 1-1 4-4 6, Br.Neill 0-0 0-0 0, Lent 0-0 0-0 0, Abner 0-0 0-0 0, Royal 0-1 0-0 0, Medina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 FG, 17-23 FT, 65 TP.
CLAY CITY (52) — Swearingen 3-6 0-0 7, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Edwards 5-8 2-4 13, Myers 2-6 5-5 9, Keller 1-1 0-0 2, Rogers 1-3 0-0 3, Wiram 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 1-5 0-0 3, R.Butts 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 2-3 4, Stoelting 1-3 0-0 2, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 FG, 11-14 FT, 52 TP.
Bloomfield 11 21 17 16 — 65
Clay City 5 11 8 28 — 52
3-point shooting — Bloomfield 6-12 (Bl.Neill 3-5, Beard 2-3, Skomp 1-1, Royal 0-1, Ross 0-2), CC 5-19 (Edwards 1-1, Rogers 1-1, Swearingen 1-2, Wiram 1-5, Adams 1-5, Stoelting 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Myers 0-2). Total fouls — Bloomfield 12, CC 20. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Bloomfield 11, CC 10. Rebounds — Bloomfield 29 (Combs 7, Ross 6, Beard 4, Bl.Neill 2, Sherrard 2, Skomp, Workman, Abner, Royal, Team 4), CC 24 (Tucker 6, Edwards 4, Myers 3, Keller 3, Adams 2, Swearingen, Wiram, Johnson, Team 3). Assists — Bloomfield 15 (Skomp 6, Sherrard 4, Bl.Neill, Combs, Beard, Ross, Workman), CC 9 (Rogers 3, Swearingen 2, Adams 2, Tucker, Myers). Steals — Bloomfield 5 (Bl.Neill, Skomp, Combs, Sherrard, Workman), CC 7 (Adams 3, Swearingen, Myers, Wiram, Stoelting). Blocks — Bloomfield 1 (Ross), CC 1 (Keller).
Next — Bloomfield (22-3) and White River Valley (7-17) play in Friday’s second semifinal game. Clay City finished 17-7, Dugger Union 8-13.
