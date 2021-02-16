Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has reached the end of its home schedule with the visit of Evansville on Wednesday. In the day and age of COVID-19 and all of the negative that goes with it, the fact that the Sycamores were able to play all of their scheduled home games and without interruption (at least on ISU’s part) is case for celebration.
Unfortunately, the celebration that usually goes with the final home game once again exposes the cruelty the pandemic has placed on the world of sports.
In college basketball, the final home game is Senior Day. ISU’s lone senior who’s been with the program since day one – Tyreke Key – has had one of the best careers of any Sycamore in the 21st Century.
However, no one but immediate family will be there to witness it. Speeches will be made like they usually are, but you’ll likely have to watch them through a feed or via a postgame video rather than experience the emotion of the occasion in-person.
It’s a cruel blow for Key – as well as graduate transfer seniors Tobias Howard Jr. and Randy Miller Jr.
“You want to give these guys a proper sendoff and there’s no one who deserves a crowd in here more than Tyreke Key. There’s never been a harder worker in an Indiana State uniform. He’ll go down as one of the best to ever play here,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
For his part, Key, who vaulted into the No. 6 spot on ISU’s all-time scoring list and who was named MVC Player of the Week on Monday, was philosophical. Players have had no choice but to be philosophical in the face of the weirdest season in the modern era of college basketball.
“It’s not sunk in. I don’t really feel like I’m a senior. I’m sure it will sink in to reality,”
Key has fond memories of plying his considerable trade inside Hulman Center.
“We’ve had a lot of great wins. We beat Drake on a buzzer-beater [in 2020], Murph’s buzzer-beater [Brandon Murphy against Northern Iowa in 2018], the Loyola games here [wins in 2020 and 2021], there’s a bunch, but none really stand out above the others,” Key recollected.
Lansing also spared a thought for Howard and Miller. While ISU fans would no doubt relish the opportunity to pay tribute to Key’s career, they never even got a chance to see Howard or Miller play in-person. For them, it’s been a lonely slog, but they’ve made the best of it.
“They never really got to experience what it’s like to be an Indiana State Sycamore. It’s not just the games, it’s restaurants, the community service things we do, they didn’t experience it. I appreciate it. During COVID, they did Zoom calls and phone calls and Facetime. They and their family put their trust in our program. They’ve made sacrifices for this one year and taken advantage of [their time],” Lansing said.
While ISU celebrates its seniors, it also has the task of beating Evansville for the second time in four days.
After playing seven two-game-in-two-day series, it’s a little bit more normal to have individual games spaced out, but still not the norm. The only scheduling situation that’s analogous to the quick turnaround between the same two teams is when a team meets an opponent in the final regular season game followed by a matchup in the conference tournament. Even then, though, the amount of days between the two contests is longer.
Regardless, ISU doesn’t expect to do much of anything different and expects the same from Evansville. The Purple Aces (8-11, 6-7) will, of course, try to do a better job defensively after ISU converted 59.6% of its shots in Sunday’s 76-70 win at Ford Center. Evansville will also try to get its potent three-point game back on-track.
“There’s slight adjustments, but I think every team in this league does what they want to do and just execute as well as they can. We’ll always tweak some things from game to game, but you want to run your stuff and be sharper about it,” Lansing said.
The one meaningful thing on the line for ISU (12-8, 9-6) is to clinch its second-straight winning season in both conference play and overall.
Apart from that, there are not any realistically attainable MVC Tournament goals. ISU will definitely not play in the Thursday play-in round, but due to league position and tiebreakers, the Sycamores are unlikely to rise above the No. 4 seed they currently possess.
