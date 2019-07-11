Nick Bilbee had a fruitful night at the Terre Haute Action Track. The Indianapolis native won the feature of the Midwest Sprint Car Series at the half-mile dirt oval.
Bilbee also won his heat race.
Bilbee bested second-place Max Adams in the feature. Landon Simon finished third. The feature was the second of Bilbee's career in the MSCS series, and a big one, as he wasn't in the top 40 of MSCS points listed as of July 7.
Notables in the feature included Chase Stockon (fifth) and Brandon Mattox (ninth) both past or current local drivers.
Dakota Jackson won the first heat race, but finished fourth in the feature.
The next event at the Action Track is on July 24. The Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic, which is part of the USAC Silver Crown Sprint Week.
|MSCS at Terre Haute Action Track
|Driver
|Car
|Driver
|Car
|1. Nick Bilbee
|17
|2. Max Adams
|5M
|3. Landon Simon
|24
|4. Dakota Jackson
|17x
|5. Chase Stockon
|5s
|6. Isaac Chapple
|52
|7. Aric Gentry
|10
|8. James Lyerla
|11
|9. Brandon Mattox
|28
|10. Stephen Schnapf
|61M
|11. Collen Ambrose
|36
|12. Kyle Hathaway
|7H
|13. Patrick Budde
|90
|14. Kent Schmidt
|5K
|15. Chayse Hayhurst
|20
|16. Eric Perrott
|45
|17. Mitch Wissmiller
|29
