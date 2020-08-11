The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that it will be postponing all spring sports, including football, to the spring due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."
The Big Ten became the first of the Power Five conferences - the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, ACC and Big 12 - to postpone football to the spring.
The prevalance of COVID-19 in the Big Ten footprint - several states, including Indiana, have case loads and positivity rates well above the recommended limit - and that was one reason the conference postponed its fall seasons.
The unknown side-effects of COVID-19 - including reports of myocarditis, a usually rare heart inflammation - among several Big Ten players after they had COVID-19 has led to significant concern.
Apart from the interruption in the season, the move is financially significant for the Big Ten schools. Most of the revenue that fuels their athletic departments comes from media rights revenue for games they play. If the Big Ten ultimately doesn't play? It will have a massive negative effect on their budgets.
Indiana Director of Athletics Scott Dolson released a statement on Tuesday.
"I am heartbroken by today’s news of the postponement of the Big Ten fall sports schedule. As a lifelong Hoosier and IU sports fan I am disappointed that we won’t be able to enjoy seeing our teams compete, but I am most devastated for our students," Dolson said.
"They invest an enormous amount of time, effort, and energy for the opportunity to represent IU on the field. But as difficult as it is to absorb, I am confident it is the right decision. Throughout this process, the Big Ten Conference has made the health and safety of our students, staffs, and communities the No. 1 concern and priority. Today, our medical experts believe it is not currently safe to take the next step to participating in intercollegiate competitions," Dolson continued.
Indiana coach Tom Allen also released a statement.
"My heart breaks for our players. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment and focus they have demonstrated from the start of this pandemic. They put in the work to get ready for a season. I love each and every one of them, and we will continue to support them and prepare them for what the future holds," Allen said.
Not all Big Ten schools were in favor of postponement. Nebraska released a joint statement from chancellor Ronnie Green, system president Ted Carter, athletic director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost.
"We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.
"Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student-athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."
Several conferences at the Division I level have made the same move the Big Ten did on Tuesday. Indiana State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference made the same decision last Friday.
