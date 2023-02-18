Indiana State exploded for a five-run seventh inning as the Sycamores topped Quinnipiac 6-1 Saturday afternoon in the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
The Sycamores sent 11 batters to the plate in the outburst, taking advantage of Quinnipiac’s pitching to draw four walks and get hit by three pitches to break open a 1-0 game. Miguel Rivera, Adam Pottinger and Mike Sears all recorded RBI hit-by-pitches in the inning, while Seth Gergely and Josue Urdaneta also scored in the inning to provide the Sycamores with all the run support they needed.
Five ISU pitchers combined to limit Quinnipiac to four hits while striking out 14 Bobcats in picking up the Sycamores’ first win of the season. Zach Davidson went 3.0 innings in his ISU debut, allowing one hit and striking out five. Brayden Lybarger (1-0) picked up his first win in a three-inning relief stint, allowing one hit and a walk while retiring five on strikes. Cam Edmonson, Jared Spencer and Simon Gregerson went the final three innings in closing out the win.
Josue Urdaneta recorded two of Indiana State’s four hits as the redshirt junior second baseman continues his success in the Sunshine State. Urdaneta has hit safely in his last nine games in Florida dating back to the start of the 2022 season.
Kyle Maves had two of Quinnipiac’s four hits, including the lone extra-base hit in the game, a triple in the top of the ninth. Anthony Donofrio provided QU’s lone RBI with a sacrifice fly.
The Sycamores boast a 23:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio through the first two games of the year after posting a 14:2 line Saturday.
Indiana State (1-1) will face Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday at the Snowbird Baseball Classic. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. EST.
