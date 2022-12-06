Visiting Terre Haute North broke away from a first-quarter tie with near-perfect shooting in the second quarter Tuesday night in the Jim Mann Green Dome and was on its way to a 57-31 victory over West Vigo.
Preslee Michael had 13 of her game-high 19 points in that quarter, hitting all four of her shots from the field — including a 3-pointer — and all four of her free throws.
“The game was closer than I wanted it to be,” Michael said after the game. “I’ve got to start shooting if we want to pull away.”
The Patriots ended the half with a 10-point lead and weren’t threatened the rest of the way, with the Vikings shooting a consistent 25% from the field over the last three quarters.
“I don’t think the score reflected how hard we worked,” West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff said.
“I thought the effort was there.”
North’s junior varsity mentor Jeffrey Turner picked up his first coaching win in the absence of Nathan Dillion, whose girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child early Tuesday.
“I’ve had [the varsity girls] in practice the last two days [in preparation for Dillion’s probably absence],” Turner said after the game. “We had to get back to basics. We had to restart.”
It had been three weeks and three games since the Patriots had been on the winning side, and a first quarter marked by tough defense for both sides ended 11-11 when West Vigo’s Katelyn Fennell nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Michael had just two free throws in that first quarter, although she did have two steals and two assists, and she hit two more free throws to open the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Viking freshman Hannah Stepp gave the home team its last lead at 14-13 with 6:15 left in the half, but Michael hit a jumper 15 seconds later to put North ahead to stay, then followed that up with the 3-pointer.
“It was one of those things like in the move, ‘The Longest Yard,’” Michael said. “Something to boost your confidence. I think it helped seeing the ball go in the goal.”
By the time the Patriots missed a shot, their lead had grown to eight points. When Aubrey Ervin got a basket and Michael went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound, the margin was double figures for the first time at 28-18 and two more Michael free throws made it 30-20 at intermission.
And then North got the first 11 points of the third quarter — 3-pointers by Ervin and Becca Gore, a steal and basket by Michael and another trey by Gore — to put the icing on the cake.
Ervin added 12 points and Gore 10 for the visitors, and Lilly Jensen had just two points but grabbed seven rebounds — matching Ervin and Fennell for game honors — and had four steals and two assists.
Fennell had 15 points, three steals and two assists to go with her rebounds, but Kirchoff spent much of the night looking for complementary scorers and found just one Viking who scored on more than one occasion: freshman Delaney Marrs, with seven points and six rebounds.
“We’re playing a lot of girls,” he said, “trying to find the right mix.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) — Michael 6-11 6-6 19, Ervin 5-13 1-2 12, Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Gore 4-7 0-1 10, H.Hayes 1-4 0-1 2, Latorre 0-2 0-0 0, Strader 0-0 0-0 0, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Martin 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-46 FG, 7-10 FT, 57 TP.
WEST VIGO (31) — Fennell 5-12 4-5 15, Marrs 2-6 3-4 7, Lasecki 1-1 0-0 2, Ramirez 0-4 0-0 0, Knopp 1-5 0-0 2, Stepp 1-3 0-0 3, Griffin 0-4 0-0 0, Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Bigger 0-0 0-0 0, Stivers 1-2 0-0 2, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Elkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-38 FG, 7-9 FT, 31 TP.
TH North 11 19 13 14 — 57
West Vigo 11 9 4 7 — 31
3-point shooting — THN 6-17 (Smith 2-2, Gore 2-3, Michael 1-3, Ervin 1-5, Latorre 0-1, H.Hayes 0-3), WV 2-14 (Fennell 1-2, Stepp 1-3, Ramirez 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Stivers 0-1, Elkins 0-1, Marrs 0-2, Knopp 0-3). Total fouls — THN 11, WV 9. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THN 15, WV 20. Rebounds — THN 31 (Ervin 7, Jensen 7, Michael 4, Gore 3, H.Hayes 2, Brooks 2, Gaffney, Smith, Martin, Team 3), WV 25 (Fennell 7, Marrs 6, Ramirez 3, Knopp 2, Stepp 2, Bigger, Elkins, Team 3). Assists — THN 12 (Michael 6, Jensen 2, H.Hayes 2, Gaffney, Brooks), WV 3 (Fennell 2, Knopp). Steals — THN 17 (Michael 4, Jensen 4, Gore 3, H.Hayes 2, Martin 2, Ervin, Smith), WV 10 (Fennell 3, Ramirez 2, Stivers 2, Marrs, Lasecki, Knopp). Blocks — THN 1 (Latorre), WV 1 (Stepp).
JV — Terre Haute North 37 (Sage Lanning 12), West Vigo 26 (Jaycee Elkins 9).
Next — Terre Haute North (5-5) hosts North Knox on Saturday. West Vigo (3-6) is at Northview on Friday.
