After the 2020-21 campaign, Del’Janae Williams was at a crossroads.
The Indian State Sycamores women’s hoops team was coming off a meager 10 combined wins, the two years prior for a .250 winning percentage.
This was the status of the program ahead of a new regime under the tutelage of Chad Killinger, who was fresh off a stint as the programs recruiting coordinator at Nicholls State, and a one-year interim coaching spell at East Carolina and coached Moberly Area Community College.
Williams planted her feet in Terre Haute.
“Indiana State is home,” Williams, a senior, said.
A prompt one-on-one meeting with Killinger ironed out her goals for the remainder of her collegiate bid.
Killinger said he met individually with his players, it paid dividends with Williams who rediscovered her initial swagger that garnered a spot on the all-freshman Missouri Valley Conference team in 2020.
Williams is the tone setter for a squad heading into Murray, Ky. for a Missouri Valley Conference bout with the Racers on Friday at 7 p.m. The squad is looking for a sweep, its first one since Evansville in 2020.
The Sycamores will have three more cracks at sweeps at Hulman Center against Bradley, Valparaiso and the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The Sycamores play at Belmont on Sunday.
Williams, whose favorite spot in the area for a bite is Tokyo Grill, said she aimed to leave her stamp on both ends of the court with the Sycamores.
The hooper, who picked up nicknames like “Burger” from aunt as a chubby baby and “Burglet” as she got older to most recently “Big Mac” as she’s crafted her game, prides herself on a trio of facets on the hardwood: shooting, finishing at the bucket and defense.
Her play backs it up, she is pacing the team with 13.4 points a game, third with 4.0 rebounds and second with 29 thefts.
She needs 23 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. The majority of her buckets have come as a veteran with 669 points as an upperclassman, Killinger points out.
The Michigan native did it about 300 miles from home in a climate that is vastly contrasting due to the perpetually changing seasons in west central Indiana.
One thing hasn’t changed for Williams since setting foot on campus -- being atop of Missouri Valley Conference opposing squad’s scouting reports.
“It just makes the game more exciting,” Williams said. “I like to compete, so it’s like I want to beat other players so I have to work hard on that.”
In Year Three with the Trees, Williams propelled the squad to a vast improvement at 11-20, 5-13, last year and the starter shined on both sides of the floor with team-best marks with 12.7 points and 2.8 assists and two steals.
In the nonconference portion, she established her sterling season with seven-steal outings in two straight games in Dec., and knocked down four triples on Georgia State in Nov., in that game and against Chicago State she shot a combined 22-for-26 at the foul line.
In conference action, she dropped a career-high 27 points at Bradley. She collected an all-defensive team nod and all-MVC honorable mention that year.
This year, the team (9-12, 4-8) has a viable shot at increasing its win total again under Killinger. The squad, which has lost two straight, is 3-3 in league road tilts.
Williams’ season-high in points is 25 at Valparaiso and 24 against Murray, both wins, and the former was the Sycamores’ lone conference victory at Hulman Center.
