The best high school volleyball season in Robinson history continued unabated Monday night as the Maroons clobbered always dangerous Charleston in a 2-0 nonconference victory.
Already assured of a share of its first-ever Little Illini Conference championship, Robinson improved to 25-8 -- the best previous season record had been 23-6 -- and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Shelbyville Regional that begins in a little over a week.
All a matter of inheritance, Robinson coach Brooke Ray insisted after Monday's match.
"Eric Dean [who gave up the volleyball head coaching position to concentrate on softball] and another coach, Craig Beals, built a volleyball culture here for maybe the last 20 years," Ray said. "I got a good group at the right time -- a very competitive group that bought in from the get-go . . . I feel lucky."
The Maroons made themselves hard to scout on Monday. With neither set anywhere near as close as the 25-7, 25-17 scores would indicate, every Robinson player on the varsity roster -- and at least one who wasn't -- earned some kind of stat.
The first set was 3-2 in Robinson's favor, but then Kylee Weber stepped to the service line and Ella Baxter turned herself into a wall at the net. Weber served 16 consecutive points with two aces, while Baxter had four blocks and two kills, and Robinson had leads of 20-2 and 22-3.
Charleston had an early 3-2 lead in the second set and it was still close at 8-5. Then Alexia Zane got the serve back for herself and her team with a kill, and she served six more points in a row. That made it 15-5, and it was 22-8 when Ray cleared the bench completely.
Robinson has three more matches this week -- Teutopolis on Tuesday, at Neoga on Thursday and at home against Martinsville on Saturday. The Maroons will use that time to prepare for postseason play -- "Our focus is on us," Ray said -- which will begin next week against the winner of a first-round match between Teutopolis and Marshall. Shelbyville and Pana are seeded behind the Maroons, Ray said.
One poll has Robinson ranked 28th among Class 2A teams, and Ray is making no predictions.
"There are so many good teams this year," she said. "Everybody's loaded.
"But if you do the work, anything's possible," the coach concluded.
