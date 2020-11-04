Former Indiana University and NBA center Kent Benson, the first player selected in the 1977 draft, showed up at Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ and Grill in Terre Haute on Wednesday afternoon.
Whether the 6-foot-10 Benson gobbled down a huge pile of barbecued meat is unknown.
But he did provide the media with more information about the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association (HHBA) semi-pro men’s league that he’s hoping to start next spring. Benson is the HHBA’s founder and chairman.
Now 65, Benson would like Terre Haute to have its own franchise if an owner (or owners) and sponsors step forward soon. He mentioned the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club (formerly Gerstmeyer High School and Chauncey Rose Middle School) as a possible home gym for the new team.
“Is Terre Haute ready for semi-professional basketball?” Benson asked a room full of reporters and supporters.
The HHBA plans to consist of five or six teams, with each playing four to eight exhibition games, 10 home regular-season games and 10 road regular-season games. Games will be played on weekends only during March, April and May.
Benson said each team roster will consist of eight paid players and four unpaid practice players who are likely to receive opportunities to move up to the main roster.
Players must be 18 or older and be prepared to lose their amateur status if they had hopes of playing collegiately. Depending on experience and skill levels, Benson noted, each paid player will receive approximately $500 to $2,000 a month.
NBA rules will be used and the naming of a league Most Valuable Player and Defensive MVP will take place during or after the league playoffs.
If an owner is found to buy a team for Terre Haute, he or she will select a general manager and coaches.
The first HHBA combine is scheduled to occur from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Hoosier Gym at Knightstown.
There’s a $125 cost for each athlete to register in advance online at www.MVPresults.com/HH or $150 at the door. Aspiring players are instructed to bring their own water bottles and basketballs.
Athletes are not required to be Indiana natives.
“The Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association will be honoring and respecting God, prayer, the United States of America, our flag, our national anthem, the United States pledge of allegiance, our United States constitution and the state of Indiana,” Benson said, explaining the principles of the HHBA.
“We will also respect our United States of America veterans, our United States of America servicemen and women, police, sheriff and fire [departments] and all first responders. We’ll be respecting the communities, the schools, the gymnasiums that we — the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association — are participating in.”
For more information about the HHBA, email Benson at KentBensonU54@gmail.com.
• Personal notes — A New Castle native who helped lead IU to an undefeated season and NCAA championship in 1975-76, Benson was asked to reminisce about his playing career. That included 11 seasons with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 680 regular-season games, according to wikipedia.com.
“My favorite memory at IU, no doubt, was winning the national championship,” Benson told the Tribune-Star. “We were the last undefeated national-championship team in the country. . . . It takes a unique team to accomplish what we accomplished. We were very united as a team. We knew what our roles were.”
Regarding his NBA career?
“Being named the No. 1 player in the draft” was mentioned as one of his favorite memories.
“I didn’t have a Larry Bird-like career,” Benson said. “Larry Bird was a very unique player and an icon here in the state of Indiana. . . . But playing 11 years in the NBA was a dream come true.”
Benson also offered a few comments about his former IU coach Bob Knight, who has been rumored to be in poor health lately.
“I just know he’s been struggling,” the former Hoosier center said. “When he came back to IU and was honored at halftime of that game [last season], you could tell he was struggling with a medical issue.
“I don’t know all the details about it. But I know he loves the game, loves the players and he really has a deep-down love for Indiana basketball.”
