After traveling to Kentucky and Ohio and blanking Louisville and Miami to begin the 2023 slate, the Indiana State women’s soccer team turns its attention to creating quality looks at goal in Terre Haute.
The Sycamores (0-0-2) will host Marshall (2-0-0) at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, with kickoff being pushed back two hours to 8 p.m. for the home opener.
Senior goalkeeper Maddie Alexander has yet to surrender a goal in a pair of matches and has posted a dozen saves.
“I love having Maddie back in goal,” sophomore Adelaide Wolfe said. “She’s kind of like the glue for us. She definitely communicates, ‘Man on, you got somebody on your back.’ She is really communicating with us. I think I communicate pretty well as well as all the other defenders.”
First-year coach Paul Lawrence said in the opening week his squad defended as a unit with the Cardinals pushing eight players pushing up at junctures.
Alexander, who earned the Missouri Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, lauded her teammates while singling out her back three and sometimes four.
“I think it definitely starts as the whole team, the mindset that every last one of us is going to defend,” Alexander said. “And our backline has been incredible. I don’t get the accolade, that’s really a defensive accolade, especially to the backline.
“I think this year it’s been nice, there is so much trust and communication between everyone. Yeah, we are under pressure for 90 minutes or however long it might be, but knowing that we have each other’s backs and covering for each other, there’s really not too much fear or worry that something is going to slip through.”
Lawrence isn’t surprised by the prowess out of the gate the veteran netminder has flexed.
“I think she [understands] that the team has a lot of confidence when she’s in goal,” Lawrence said. “She’s working really well with me and I’ve backed her. She is playing probably as good as she has ever played.”
The Trees tasked with winning aerial challenges in the 18-yard box are mainly junior Madde Helling and Wolfe, who haven’t taken a breather in 180 minutes.
Wolfe, who made the MVC all-freshman team last year, was a preseason honorable mention this season, has secured the trust of her teammates, according to Alexander.
“Adelaide is a huge, stable piece for us,” Alexander said. “She had an amazing year last year. I have no doubt that she is going to have an amazing year this year. Her confidence in 1-v-1 defending and how she reads the game, at this stage, being a sophomore is really impressive.”
Senior Kloe Pettigrew has been pulling strings in the back, too. She hasn’t missed a minute in the first two matches.
“Kloe has been unbelievable,” Lawrence said. “I think what’s been really good about the past two games is we’ve had two players that couldn’t play in Brooklyn Woods and Corynn [DeGroote], clearly, there is good depth in the backline.”
Just as important as winning the initial ball served into the box is being the first to the next challenge on the ground. That’s where Pettigrew is thriving.
“Kloe’s mind for the game is top-tier, it’s completely elite,” Alexander said. “She reads the game better than anyone I know.”
The Sycamores should have reinforcements Thursday. Sophomore transfer from Iowa, Brooklyn Woods, is expected to make her debut in the back and sophomore defender Corynn DeGroote, West Vigo graduate, could make her season debut, according to the team.
Lawrence said his outside defenders should have chances to get into the attack against the Thundering Herd as the team looks to remedy creating chances. ISU has four shots and one on goal to show for it.
“It’s definitely difficult to have us defend for the majority of the time but I think our backline, like Paul said, has a lot of depth,” Wolfe said. “We’re pretty fit so it’s definitely something that we can handle, but we are ready to turn the tables and get some offense going.”
