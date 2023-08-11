Editor’s note — This is the sixth of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.
Gianini Belizaire is the main cog in Indiana State’s first line of defense.
The Sycamores junior defensive tackle is already a marked man following his preseason honorable mention in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
He was in the top 100 among NCAA FCS schools with nearly a half-sack average per game, last season. He finished with 37 tackles and 81/2 in the backfield, five quarterback takedowns and a forced fumble.
That was as an underclassman, now, he’s a veteran.
“A lot of guys factor in [on the defensive line],” Brad Wilson, ISU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, said.
“I think when you look inside to start, you’ve got tremendous leadership with Gianini and Lucas Hunter, some guys that have played a lot of football and bring a great level of maturity and preparation.”
Belizaire said senior interior lineman Lucas Hunter is regarded as the elder of the big men, so getting teammates where they need to be comes with that terrain.
This duo will be tasked with executing the vibe and demeanor in the trenches on defense.
Belizaire knows it.
“Any football team, both sides of the line…it starts with both of us,” Belizaire said. “Coach [Curt] Mallory always says, ‘It starts with the d-line and o-line.’ We have to set the tone every day for practice. When it comes to pressure, we have to be relentless. We didn’t have that good of a year, myself included, but we hope to bounce back and show who we really are.”
Wilson, who is also the assistant head coach, said the onus isn’t falling on deaf ears.
“When you look at the group as a whole, the expectation is always [on] the position here,” Wilson said. “There’s a great deal of leadership that understands that.
“If you want to win games and have success in this conference, the Missouri Valley, at this level, you better be able to run the ball, you better be able to stop the run. You better be able to affect the quarterback with the four guys upfront.”
The interior assignment includes junior Jack Sherman and freshman Bryan Henderson, Belizaire said the underclassman will be ‘special’ in the future.
The biggest unknown is senior Justen Ramsey, a 5-foot-11, 310-pound, transfer from Ball State.
Sophomore Kenny Butler and freshman John Prince will provide depth on the interior line.
The defensive playmakers on the edge are junior Antoineo Harris, freshman Bryce Patterson, junior Juju Williams and sophomore Joey Shew are a few weapons capable weapons, among others, Wilson said.
Patterson caught the eye of Belizaire this summer.
Williams is coming off a premature ending to last season due to injury, after a handful of games. In last year’s opener alone, Williams notched five stops, two in the backfield and two quarterback bring downs.
“Juju is a natural pass rusher but he didn’t get a chance to showcase it last year but we are going to showcase it this year,” Belizaire said.
Shew is a defensive end that converted from linebacker. Wilson said his motor and physicality stretch his ceiling to a ‘premier potential’ edge rusher in the league.
Wilson said the size and power of Harris bring a unique element to the Sycamores.
“Antoineo Harris is probably our most gifted, natural talent we have,” Belizaire said.
“He’s going to show the conference who he is.”
The makeup of this unit packs a punch and contains a wrinkle that Wilson hasn’t seen in Terre Haute.
“On the edge, we are as deep and talented of a group as we’ve had,” Wilson, who joined the Trees staff in 2017, said.
He added that it’s a player-led unit, which is an outlier from previous squads.
The bottom line is the Sycamores need to cause disorder to opposing fronts with their front four to make headway in the MVFC.
“They got to be like four Tasmanian devils,” Wilson said.
