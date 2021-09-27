Belmont University is set to become the Missouri Valley Conference's 11th member. Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday.
Several sources who wished to remain anonymous confirmed the timeline to the Tribune-Star.
The Extra Points newsletter, which reports on off-field matters in college athletics, was the first to report that Nashville-based Belmont would be joining the MVC in a Friday story.
Belmont will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference to join the MVC. The MVC would enter the mid-south for the first time since Memphis and Louisville were conference members in the 1970s.
Belmont's addition would significantly enhance the MVC's basketball profile in both men's and women's basketball.
The Bruins have won at least 20 games in each of their OVC seasons since it joined in 2013 and have never won fewer than 11 conference games. Belmont has made three NCAA Tournament appearances since it joined the OVC and eight overall.
Belmont's most recent tournament appearance in 2019 was its most successful. It defeated Temple 81-70 in the First Four and then narrowly lost to Maryland 79-77.
ISU played an in-season home-and-home with Belmont in 2013-14, splitting the series during a strong season for the Sycamores.
Belmont's women's basketball program is also stout, with five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2016.
Belmont, a private school just south of Vanderbilt's campus, has long danced with the MVC.
The Bruins were allegedly invited to the league in 2013 when Creighton left, but turned down the invitation, citing their then-new association with the Ohio Valley Conference. Loyola joined the league instead.
Belmont was also mentioned as an expansion candidate in 2017 when Wichita State left, a place that ultimately went to Valparaiso.
Ever since, the Bruins, along with fellow OVC school Murray State, have been bandied about in MVC circles as possible expansion candidates.
That talk became hotter in the last calendar year as the OVC has lost several members. Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State have both left the OVC for the Atlantic Sun, which has formed a football conference.
Conference realignment elsewhere in college athletics has also fueled a ripple effect that is reaching mid-major conferences.
Belmont is expected to be the only addition to the MVC at this time. It would put the MVC at an unwieldly 11 teams. It is likely that the MVC would seek a 12th team and perhaps more at a later date.
Being a basketball-focused conference likely puts the MVC in a position of strength for this round of realignment. With football driving realignment decisions at a higher level, schools that are focused on basketball-first could be seeking a new home if conference realignment leaves their institution in a bad spot.
Murray State, long mentioned as a possibility, has hurdles to overcome (it would have to find a home for its football program and there is some institutional resistance to Murray inside the MVC), but should still be considered an attractive candidate. The Racers will likely be looking for a move out of the OVC, which is losing its strongest members.
Other possible expansion candidates that have come up in the past and who might be interested in MVC membership include Arkansas-Little Rock, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Wright State, Texas-Arlington, Omaha, Oakland, Illinois-Chicago, Detroit and Denver. Other candidates could open up depending on realignment in other conferences.
Belmont has an enrollment of 8,440 and is a nondenominational Christian school. The school played its first Division I basketball season in 1999-2000 and has steadily risen as a basketball power at the mid-major level ever since.
