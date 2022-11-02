When it comes to Indiana State defensive tackle Gianini Belizaire? The role he plays on the ISU football team couldn't be better described than how teammate and linebacker Garrett Ollendieck explained it.
"That man eats up blocks for us. We love that. He has a motor. He never quits. We keeps those 300 pounders off of us and we appreciate it," Ollendieck said.
Belizaire, who transferred to Indiana State from Southern Illinois, is pulling his weight statistically too. Belizaire is eighth on the team (third among defensive lineman) in tackles with 27 tackles, including five for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
However, Belizaire's story is about much more than football. The journey he's taken to get to Indiana State is a remarkable one.
Belizaire hails from Gonaives, Haiti, in the northern part of the country. In 2010, Haiti was devastated by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake. Much of the nation's infrastructure was destroyed. As many as 300,000 died and an estimated 1.6 million Haitians were homeless.
The quake had a profound effect on Haiti. Many Haitians emigrated to the United States. The Belizaire family was one who did in 2012.
"After the earthquake, we had no choice, but to move here. We moved to New York at first and then we moved to [Fort Wayne] because we had family there," Belizaire said.
Belizaire made a rapid transition to American culture upon arrival in Fort Wayne. By his own admission, Belizaire was quiet, so he absorbed what he saw. He learned English via his teachers, who stayed behind after hours to help him along. Belizaire's English, by the way, is flawless.
Belizaire came from a country where soccer is the primary sport. Belizaire liked soccer, but it's a club sport and difficult to get into mid-stream, and also, if money is tight.
"I was sitting at home one time and the Seahawks were on. I knew nothing about football, but I saw Cam Chancellor and I saw how he played," Belizaire said. "When I watched Cam Chancellor, I fell in love with football, but I was scared to play, because I was afraid to try a new sport."
He got over that fear and due to his size, he had the run of the field when he was in middle school, but that would soon change.
"I started in late middle school. I was just bigger. I didn't know the rules. I didn't know anything. When I got to high school, that's when guys got a lot bigger," Belizaire said.
Belizaire fell into the orbit of the Fort Wayne Snider program, one of Indiana's powerhouses. It was there that his football blossomed.
"Coach Tipp [Kurt Tippmann, Fort Wayne Snider football coach] and the coaches taught me the game from scratch. It helped a lot," Belizaire recalled.
"I owe every success I have to Snider. Once you get to college? You've already been pushed," he added.
Belizaire was a standout for the Panthers. He was a Class 6A All-State lineman as he had 13 sacks as an upperclassman. Belizaire also wrestled and was on the track and field team.
ISU football coach Curt Mallory? He wanted Belizaire ... badly. He didn't get him. Belizaire went to Southern Illinois instead.
"I recruited Gianini out of high school. That one hurt when he decided not to sign with Indiana State originally. I knew he'd be a good fit. That one hit below the belt, but things come full circle," Mallory said.
Belizaire played in both the 2021 spring and fall seasons for the Salukis. He had three career sacks, but decided to go into the portal. He remembered how much Mallory wanted him and the good relationship the ISU coach has with the Snider staff.
"It was an easy decision. It was closer to home and Coach Mal is someone I trusted right off the bat," Belizaire said.
It didn't take long for Belizaire to get comfortable with his new teammates.
"It's pretty easy to be comfortable when you've got the teammates and coaches I'm working with. You've got [defensive line coach Mark] Smith. Then Jack Sherman, Lucas Hunter, Kris Reid, Casey Miller, those guys welcomed me with open arms," Belizaire said.
"The guys that were new with me? We've been tight. Our chemistry is high and it was easy to get settled in," Belizaire said.
Belizaire rapidly made his way up the depth chart and has started every game this season. As for the block-eating thing? He takes pride in that.
"I always tell them guys, when they're balling? I'm balling too. I know I need to eat those blocks because those guys can make those plays," Belizaire said.
"I give 100% when I play for my brothers because I know they're giving me 100%," Belizaire added.
Belizaire has one more unique distinction. He wears number zero, an unusual number in itself, but especially for a defensive lineman.
"I had No. 88 last year, I didn't like it, it was a tight end number. I got asked what number I wanted and I always a single-digit because d-linemen never have that. Zero looks pretty cool," Belizaire said.
Coincidentally, fellow Snider grad Michael Haupert also wears zero as an offensive player, but there's no connection.
As for where his journey has taken him? Belizaire couldn't be more pleased.
"I'm loving it. The guys are great, the coaches push you everyday, but it's all love," Belizaire said.
