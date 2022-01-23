Jaylen Minnett's college playing career has taken him away from his hometown, but his heart has never been far away.
Minnett, Terre Haute South's all-time leading scorer with 1,782 points, played most of his college career at IUPUI, but elected to play his final season at Missouri State.
That means Minnett finally gets to show his hometown how he's been doing on the court. Missouri State visits Indiana State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for their Missouri Valley Conference matchup and Minnett can't wait to play in his hometown.
"It's a feeling I know I won't be able to describe. Not many get to play in their hometown, regardless of any sport in college, so I'm going to take it all in and compete with my teammates to get a win," Minnett said in an interview with the Tribune-Star.
Minnett has certainly been helping the 15-6 Bears do their share of winning, including a 10-point win at Loyola on Saturday. Minnett is averaging 9.6 points and has made 44.4% of his 3-point shots. Minnett has reached double-figure scoring eight times, including a high of 22 against Evangel.
Minnett's highlight of his season was the MVC Newcomer of the Week honor he received back in December. Minnett averaged 15 points, three steals and 2.5 assists in a pair of wins over South Dakota State and Central Arkansas.
Initially recruited by Jason Gardner at IUPUI, Minnett played for both Gardner and replacement Byron Rimm. Minnett had an outstanding career with the Jaguars, scoring 1,403 points as a 35% 3-point shooter. Minnett averaged 16.6 and 16 points in his final two seasons with IUPUI.
The Jaguars, however, weren't a winning team. IUPUI topped out at 16 wins during Minnett's sophomore season and didn't break single-digit win totals the last two seasons. Missouri State was looking for shooters and the Bears' status among the MVC contenders appealed to Minnett.
"It was major for me. I knew they had potential to do it last year, and they were very close, but I knew if I came, I would be able to help and compete with them to give us a chance to win," Minnett said.
"It's been great. I can't complain. I'm around a great coaching staff and players everyday. All we want to do is get better and compete for a championship," he added.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford has long been known for his ability to get the most out of his guards. Minnett, who plays off the bench, and who provides the Bears a reliable shooter, feels playing for Ford helps him.
"They help me learn how to accept my role. I'm supposed to be aggressive on offense and also just learn how to play defense, play within the team and the system," Minnett said. "I think that's made me a better player and made me more mature on the court and it brings me closer to my teammates."
Minnett has never played a competitive game inside Hulman Center. The Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South game moved out of Hulman Center just before his South career began and only resumed at the big facility this season.
"I wish [the North-South game] had been [at Hulman Center]. I would have had a whole lot of fun in that game," Minnett said. "Who wouldn't want to go at their hometown school that they've seen since they were growing up? Being in my last year, it's special that I get the chance to do that. We're going to pack it up."
As for his post-college aspirations? Minnett wants to play at the highest level he can attain.
"I'm chasing my dream of going to the NBA. That's been my number one goal since I was little. Playing professional, wherever that is if I don't go to the NBA, just being with the game and letting that take care of itself," Minnett said.
