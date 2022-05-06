Kambree Lucas of Brazil turned 20 on Wednesday.
A belated “happy birthday” to Kambree.
So how did the former Northview High School volleyball/tennis standout, a 2020 graduate, spend her special day?
By playing for Tennessee-Martin in the 16-team NCAA tournament for beach volleyball at Gulf Shores, Ala. The 16th-seeded Skyhawks lost to No. 1 seed and defending national champion Southern California 3-0 in a match shown live on ESPNU, thus ending their memorable season with a 17-9 record.
Lucas formed half of UT Martin’s No. 3 duo and lost to USC 2-0 (21-13, 21-13).
By the way, USC improved its team mark to 34-1 after the Trojans blanked Florida Atlantic 3-0 Thursday. They were slated to face Florida State on Friday afternoon. The NCAA championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.
“As a team, we went out there and we were super relentless,” Lucas told the Tribune-Star in a phone interview about an hour after the Wednesday match ended.
“We’re used to being the big dogs and we have to win. But we went into this as the underdogs . . . and I know me and my partner [Haeleigh Paulino] gave it our all. And I know it was the same for the rest of our team.”
The 5-foot-11 sophomore said her duo tried something different in the second set after losing the first set, but it didn’t help as much as they hoped.
“Usually, throughout the season, I don’t block,” Lucas pointed out. “We’re both kinda ‘littles’ and really good defensively. But in the second set, I decided to go up and block and I actually did block.
“That was a birthday present in itself to block one of those [USC] players.”
Following the 2021 season, the NCAA expanded its tournament field from eight teams to 16, which means UT Martin became the first 16th seed ever to play in it.
The Skyhawks earned that right by edging host Morehead State 3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship match last Saturday. As it turned out, Lucas dinked a kill that barely cleared the net for the decisive point for UT Martin’s No. 3 duo.
Beach volleyball formats are somewhat similar to tennis and somewhat similar to regular volleyball (which Lucas also plays for UT Martin in the fall).
But not exactly the same.
In the NCAA tournament, each team starts five duos against the other team outdoors in the sand at the same time, with each duo trying to win two sets to end that match. The first duo to reach 21 points (win by two) wins a set, if it’s the first or second set. If each duo has won one set going into the third set, they play to 15 (win by two) for all the marbles at that position.
Team-wise, when a duo earns a match victory, that’s a point. The first team to reach three points is declared the winner and the other two matches still going on stop immediately, unlike tennis.
So back to the OVC championship match last Saturday, UT Martin and Morehead State had earned two points apiece while Lucas and Paulino were still playing at No. 3. Tennis players can relate to this pressure-packed situation, because all eyes of the other players, coaches and spectators turn to that match to see which team will emerge victorious.
In this case, Martin and Paulino were leading the Morehead State twosome near the end of the third set and Lucas’ short kill clinched a 2-1 decision (14-21, 21-17, 15-13) for her duo and the NCAA-clinching third point for UT Martin.
“We were actually down in the third set,” Lucas recalled. “It came down to the last couple points. We were all tired, so it came down to who wanted it more. It seemed like that was the most pressure I ever felt in my life.”
After Lucas’ final kill, her other teammates ran onto the sand and gang-tackled her and Paulino playfully, realizing they were officially NCAA tournament-bound.
“It was a dog pile,” Lucas said of the wild scene. “It was so fun.”
Also making the last few weeks memorable, this was UT Martin’s first appearance ever in the NCAA tournament for beach volleyball, which debuted as a sport at the university in 2017.
For the Skyhawks’ first season, they went 0-15. But at least Lucas wasn’t around for that.
Lucas said the team’s sand courts are located on campus and not near a body of water. The NCAA tournament, however, is being played next to the Gulf of Mexico. That allows players to take a dip — if they choose — after surviving a long match in the sweltering heat.
Lucas said adapting to weather conditions is probably the biggest difference between beach volleyball and regular volleyball — besides the fact that regular volleyball is six on six on a hardwood floor and beach volleyball is five two-on-two matches on sand.
“We’ve played in snow,” she mentioned. “We’ve played in a downpour [of rain]. The heat was definitely something different [Wednesday against USC].”
Lucas said she had no prior beach-volleyball experience before coming to Tennessee-Martin on an athletic scholarship for regular volleyball. But she knew she’d be up for a new sport.
“I love being challenged and I always love going after things that sound like a really big challenge,” she explained. “I had never played it before and that really intrigued me and I wanted to go for it.”
Unfortunately for Lucas, she suffered a partially torn rotator cuff that fall and missed the entire 2020 regular volleyball season. So after successful rehabilitation, beach volleyball in early 2021 marked her first appearance in a UT Martin uniform. She played as part of the Skyhawks’ No. 5 duo as a freshman.
Lucas actually started this season in mid-March in the No. 2 spot with Hannah Phillips in the UT Martin lineup. But coach Jaclynn Wilson eventually switched Lucas to No. 3, where she and Paulino finished with records of 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the OVC.
“I am so proud of her growth this year, both physically in the sand and especially her mental game — which has been a focus for her," Wilson said of Lucas this week. "Her heart and her grit are off the charts — she never gives up and she’s always going to be one of the hardest-working girls in the sand.”
After the USC loss Wednesday, Lucas is already looking head with optimism.
“It makes me excited for the next beach season,” emphasized Lucas, who’s majoring in criminal justice. “I think that [NCAA tournament appearance] was really like a foot in the door for a bunch of good things to happen.”
