Wayne Newton Post 346 was to play in three-team elimination fest on Tuesday in Rockport to determine the American Legion baseball state championship.
However, Mother Nature had other ideas.
Rain wiped out Tuesday's games, and since there is further rain in the forecast, and also since the tournament was scheduled to end on Tuesday, the three remaining teams were sent home.
The new Legion championship day will take place on Saturday at Kokomo's Highland Park/CFD Investment Stadium, according to Muncie Post 19's social media account.
Post 346 will play host Kokomo Post 6 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will then face Muncie Post 19 in the state final 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Post 346 was 1-1 against Muncie in the Legion finals. Post 346 lost the state tournament opener 2-1 to Muncie and future ISU pitcher Jake Pruitt, but later, earned a measure of revenge with a 15-3 victory on Monday.
Post 346 also knocked off South Haven (7-0) and Newburgh (4-3) as they have won three in a row since the opening loss.
Post 346 has not played Kokomo in the tournament, but Post 346 did beat Kokomo 4-1 in the John Hayes Invitational in June.
I I I
In other baseball news:
• North eliminated —
At New Castle, the Terre Haute North Little League team was eliminated in the championship game of its pool on Tuesday.
North fell 6-2 to Decatur Central in the Pool A championship. North had previously beaten Decatur in pool play as North won a 6-3 decision on Sunday.
Little League does not employ a double-elimination format.
Tyler McCoy had a pair of hits for North. Aiden Dean struck four in the defeat. North's All-Stars finished with a record of 5-2 overall.
Decatur Central advanced to play Hagerstown in Wednesday's Indiana Little League state championship game. Hagerstown defeated Jasper 7-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.