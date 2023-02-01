Indiana State recovered from an ominous start en route to an 83-65 win over host Evansville on Wednesday night in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball.
Early in both halves, the Sycamores (15-9, 8-5) mounted parallel pushes to force the Purple Aces to play from behind.
The run to start the closing period stuck.
Following a 37-36 at halftime, sophomore Julian Larry recorded an initial layup like the first half, as he converted a bounce pass on the break for a layin from senior Cameron Henry.
A minute later, Henry swung the ball to the opposite side for a left-wing triple by senior Courvoisier McCauley. Henry finished with five assists.
A no-look dime by Larry, after he drove to the baseline, found McCauley under the rim for a straightforward finish.
With Larry’s pass on the perimeter to freshman Robbie Avila, the Trees went up by six points. Avila tacked on another field goal and dished to senior Cooper Neese for a triple for a 52-41 lead with 15:35 left.
This 15-5 barrage from the Sycamores effectively killed off the game.
The Aces got no closer than six points for the remainder of the contest.
Neese tallied a game-high 19 points and secured four boards. With his 3-for-7 effort from long range, he notched his 200th career triple with 8:20 left in the game.
“First, there’s probably a lot of guys that are upset that I’m at that number,” Neese said jokingly. “I’ve been here a long time, but no, I’ve put in the time and the effort each and every day with my teammates and my coaches, to be able to achieve something of that manner. Nonetheless, at the end of the day, if we are not winning, none of that matters.
“Just being able to come out here and do what I can at my highest level I possibly can, and understand it’s fickle. Shooting is fickle. This game is very fragile. It can be taken away at any moment.”
It was nearly the case Wednesday. As the lead ballooned to 19 with 6:17 to go, the Sycamores allowed Evansville to get within 12, to the dismay of coach Josh Schertz.
“It depends on the situation,” Schertz said. “I can get fired up when I need to. I was pissed because I feel like we just couldn’t have played any less intelligently, during that stretch. We got up by [19] and all of the sudden we took three or four consecutive bad shots. Then we came down and fouled. There was one pathway back when you are up that much.
“That is to come down play fast, to rush, take bad shots, foul people and not make them earn it. Put them at the free-throw line, we foul 94 feet [from the basket].”
With buckets on five straight trips, UE (4-20, 0-13) jumped on ISU for a 10-point lead less than four minutes after tipoff.
The Sycamores poured in 14 unanswered to keep from trailing again. Avila started the surge with a dish to Henry for a right-wing 3-pointer.
Larry, who scored the game’s initial basket on a reverse layup, got into the teeth of the defense as the shot clock wound down before flashing a pass to the right corner to Neese, who beat the shot clock with a 3.
Larry continued his assertiveness by zipping a no-look dime to the interior that Avila finished as he was fouled.
Larry scored 14 points, had a team-best seven assists and grabbed eight rebounds.
“We have five playmakers out there, really we have 12-13 people that can go off at any moment, so just being aggressive when I get it and picking out my spots within the offense,” he said.
With 14:06 left in the first half, Avila rotated the ball to McCauley and he took a dribble and slid to the right of the arc to drill a triple. McCauley had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
With a starter accounting for each of the first five buckets, the Sycamores regained the lead at 14-12.
Henry found Neese in the open floor for a layup to cap the early run.
Evansville stayed within range until the Sycamores mounted a second substantial spurt. With 7:48 left in the first frame, junior Xavier Bledson moved the ball to the left corner and a quick first step propelled his slash for a field goal.
Then Bledson sunk a pair of 3s from the left wing 33 seconds apart and his third in 3:35.
The Sycamores conjured their first double-digit advantage of the contest at 31-21 with 6:06 left in the opening half.
The lead grew to 14, 3:43 before the break, when the Aces found their second life.
Sophomore Kenny Strawbridge lit up Ford Center to pull the Aces within one at halftime. He scored 11 points, including a fadeaway trey from the left of the arc as time expired.
Strawbridge finished with 17 points.
The Sycamores will host Murray State on Saturday looking for a third straight win.
