Thursday evening it was Presley White's turn to do the heavy lifting and Gabbie Blakeney's job to complement her.
So Terre Haute South's beautifully balanced Braves ruled the Vigo County girls golf match as expected at Hulman Links, shooting 160 to finish ahead of Terre Haute North (208) and West Vigo (245).
White and Blakeney were listed third and fourth in coach Cara Stuckey's lineup Thursday, but any of the Braves is capable of leading the way on a given day.
"I think it's a great thing," White said after shooting a 37. "We're all interchangeable with all our spots."
"All of us have bad days and good days," added Blakeney, who shot a 40 while using just 12 putts for nine holes. "One of us can step up if one [other] person has a bad day."
"We played from the green tees today, so 160 is a really good score," said Stuckey, whose team was without one of its usual regulars because of illness.
South is currently ranked 19th in the state, although that number dropped a few spots after last weekend's showing at the Hall of Fame Classic. And one of the teams ahead of the Braves that day was Bedford North Lawrence, a probable foe at the regional in a few weeks. The South players know all of this, but are reluctant to talk about it and defy superstition.
"We've got some goals ahead of us," Stuckey said, "and the most important part [of the season] is the next two or three weeks. If the girls keep the same mindset, there's a lot we can [do]."
Continuing improvement was what the other two coaches were focusing on as well.
"It was a pretty good day," said North coach Abby Abel, whose team got a 41 from Delaney Ferres, tying South's Avery Cassell for third place, and a 46 from Ally McDonald. "I'm proud of the way the girls played. They try every single match and they're getting better."
"We are pretty consistent," said West Vigo coach Jordan Pearson, who was limited to four golfers Thursday because of illness. "We shot 245 and that's probably our average for the year.
"This was only our third match — plus the conference tournament," Pearson added, "but the girls are always showing up and wanting to get better, and that's all I can ask."
