Northview battled Terre Haute South tough for three quarters, standing tied entering the final period before the Braves poured in 24 points over the final eight minutes to hold on for a 71-64 win in boys high school basketball Thursday night.
South came out of the gates strongly, jumping out to a 9-4 lead before Northview cut the deficit to 13-12 at the first stop.
The second period belonged to the Knights, as the hosts got three baskets from Kyle Cottee and 11 points from Drew Cook in opening the second quarter on an 18-4 run.
That burst put the home team up 30-17 with 4:11 left in the half.
South still trailed 34-21 after Avery Perry hit a free throw for Northview with 2:46 left in the half, but those would be the final Knight points of the half.
South got a pair of free throws from Treva Branch, baskets from Jude McCoskey and Josh Morgan and a triple from Zayvion Baker to cut the deficit to 34-30 at intermission.
Northview kept battling South basket for basket, getting five points from freshman Brayden Goff and 11 more points from Cook.
South’s seniors took over, though, as the 6-foot-8 McCoskey scored seven straight points early in the period and Nas McNeal score his team’s final four buckets of the period to put the Braves up 47-45.
A pair of Cook free throws with 29.7 seconds left tied the game at 47-47.
Northview was not able to seriously challenge the rest of the way, as South hit 10 of 15 free throws down the stretch.
McCoskey led four Braves in double figures with 20 points, while McNeal added 16, Baker had 15 and Treva Branch had 12.
Cook led all scorers with 28 points for Northview, while Goff added 17 and Cottee contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.
