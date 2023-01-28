Hitting a free throw isn't the most glamorous way of scoring in boys high school basketball, especially compared to slamming home dunks or swishing extra-long 3s.
But every point counts. And even when Terre Haute South fell behind visiting Evansville Bosse by 13 in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, senior Nas McNeal was connecting on all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe to keep the Braves' confidence high enough to believe they could rally in the second half for a win.
That's exactly what they did, riding a career-high 27 points from 5-foot-10 junior Zayvion Baker and 20 points and 10 rebounds from McNeal to a fast-paced 80-73 victory in their second home game in less than 18 hours. Jude McCoskey also contributed 14 points for South, which halted its longest losing skid of the season at four games and put up its season-high point total in the process.
Bosse's leading scorers were Taray Howell with 31 points, Chris Glover with 20 — but only two after halftime — and Elijah Wagner with 14 before he fouled out late in the contest. Wagner also had six steals.
"I thought it was a great team win," South coach Maynard Lewis told the Tribune-Star. "Our schedule in January is really, really tough. So I'm proud of the guys."
Before some spectators had found seats in the South bleachers, the home team jumped ahead 7-2 with 6:47 showing on the scoreboard after McCoskey and Jaylen Wells converted back-to-back baskets. But the Bulldogs battled back to seize advantages of 13-11, 17-13 and 25-20 by the end of the run-and-gun period that concluded with a pair of buckets by Glover.
Midway through the second period, the Pocket City visitors padded their cushion to 36-28 after another fielder by Glover. Later, five straight points by Howell pushed Bosse's lead to 41-30. The visitors' margin ballooned to 13 at 45-32 when baskets by Glover and Tizaun Tomlinson countered a 15-foot jumper by Baker.
A few more Bosse points during that second frame could have spelled doom and a fifth consecutive setback for the Braves, who at least had McNeal sinking free throws when he was fouled. He finished 10 for 11 from the line.
"Free throws really changed the game, honestly," McNeal said afterward, reflecting on South's 18-of-32 shooting from the line. "It gives everybody a chance to catch their breath. As far as making them, it's a free shot. Nobody's guarding you."
McNeal described the keys to successful free-throw shooting as "repetition in practice and muscle memory … same motion, same routine every time you get to the line."
South tallied the final nine points of the first half — two free throws and an inside bucket by McNeal, an inside bucket by Josh Morgan and a trey by McNeal with four seconds left — to pull within 45-41. Fans of the Braves, who hadn't forgotten their 64-59 home loss to Bloomington South on Friday night, could feel relieved that the second half may go in their favor this time.
And it did.
With 4:20 to go in the third quarter, McNeal connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing to hand South its first lead since midway through the first quarter at 51-50. Although the Bulldogs didn't give up the momentum easily, the Braves gradually shifted it to their side.
The home team went 5 of 6 from beyond the long-range arc in the third quarter — three made by the rarely shy Baker in the final 2:17 — to take a 62-58 lead into the final eight minutes.
Don't get him wrong, Baker enjoys firing in 3s for the sake of scoring points for the team. But he also enjoys them because enough drained 3s forces the opposition to pay more attention to him, therefore creating a better chance that one or more of his teammates will be open for a pass.
"When I drive, they close in and I can kick it out to one of my teammates," Baker explained.
Howell forced a 63-63 tie with two free throws and a trifecta from the left wing early in the fourth quarter, but Glover had gone silent offensively and South catapulted on top 75-68 with 2:43 remaining. The final seven-point margin matched that for the Braves' largest of the game.
"We pulled it together and got some [defensive] stops," mentioned McNeal, who took turns with teammate Treva Branch on guarding Glover in the second half.
"Those two [McNeal and Branch] are our best defenders and they really locked in [on Glover] in the second half," Baker pointed out.
Lewis and his players agreed that a come-from-behind triumph like this should serve as ideal preparation for the sectional, which is about a month from now.
"We went up against a very quick Evansville Bosse team," Lewis emphasized. "They like to get up and down the court. I thought we weathered the storm in the first half. In the second half, we executed and got it into our big guys [primarily McCoskey]. Jude's 14 points today were huge. And, of course, Baker got hot and Nas contributed. It was a great team win overall."
"That's probably the fastest team we're going to play all year, really," McNeal said in admiration of Bosse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.