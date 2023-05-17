On Wednesday, Indiana State women’s hoops announced the acquisition of heralded sophomore transfer, Savannah White.
The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2022 according to ESPN, was the 90th-ranked prospect in the country and 20th among forwards. White ranked 181st overall and the 33rd at the position by the Collegiate Basketball Girls Report, and was ranked the No. 225 by the All-Star Girls Report.
“Savannah is a tremendously talented young lady and her size, along with her high-level basketball IQ, will allow us to utilize her in a variety of ways on both ends of the floor,” third-year coach Chad Killinger said. “She can handle the ball, attack the rim and knock down the three, but she also sees the floor extremely well, which will allow her to facilitate offensively for her teammates.”
“Her versatility will create matchup problems, while her length and athleticism [give] her the ability to defend multiple positions,” he added. “We can’t wait to begin working with her and helping her to continue to realize her potential both on and off the court.”
White, a 6-2 guard from St. Paul, Minnesota, comes to Terre Haute after spending the 2022-23 season at Wisconsin, where she appeared in six games for the Badgers as a freshman.
She was an all-conference and all-state selection at DeLaSalle (Minn.), where she lead her team to a state title and another state championship game appearance.
As a senior, White averaged a double-double with 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also added 4.4 assists, 3.8 blocks and 2.6 steals per game for a DeLaSalle team that won 20 games and reached the sectional championship.
White’s junior season saw averaged 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks while reaching the sectional quarterfinals.
She averaged 9.7 points as a sophomore, helping DeLaSalle reach the Minnesota Class AAA State Championship game. DeLaSalle won the Minnesota Class AAA State Championship in her freshman season. White averaged 5.0 points.
White becomes the third college transfer, and first four-year college transfer, to sign with the Sycamores this offseason after junior college transfers Deja Jones and Olivia Medford signed earlier this month.
The three college transfers join four incoming freshmen who signed with Indiana State in November as part of this season’s signing class.
The Sycamores went 11-19, 6-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference this past campaign, and 11-20, 5-13 in the first year of the Killinger Regime.
