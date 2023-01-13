When Indiana State coach Josh Schertz made the venture to Division I basketball on March 17, 2021, time was of the essence.
By the end of the month, he named Matthew Graves his associate coach.
Schertz, a four-time National Coach of the Year in Division II, said it was incumbent to select someone familiar with the area scene and with proven coaching chops.
“When I got the job, he was the first guy that I hired,” said Schertz, who had a 10-year connection to Graves. “There were a variety of reasons. One is Indiana was going to be a hub for us of recruiting, building relationships and what he’s done himself and certainly the Graves family, with him and his two brothers playing at Butler, and him going on and working at Butler and being the associate head coach and two national championship games, and then going on and being a head coach, I really felt like he could help me in the transition to Division I.”
Graves spent a dozen years in Indianapolis at his alma mater with Butler, before making his head-coaching debut in South Alabama. After five losing seasons (65-96), he was a part of two more staffs in the Midwest at Evansville and Xavier.
“I started off and worked for Todd Lickliter for six years and then Brad Stevens [president of operations with the Boston Celtics] became the head coach and I worked with him for another six years before heading to South Alabama,” Graves said.
“The biggest thing I took from those two guys is ultimately the way they went about their preparation. If you are prepared, if you are organized you are able to articulate a vision and a game plan to your team … those points of being able to do that are paramount in having success.”
Now stationed in Terre Haute, Graves is helping the Sycamores (13-5 overall, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference) pile up wins earlier than expected. The Sycamores will face MVC foe Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., on Sunday.
“There are some [nuanced] differences,” Schertz said. “Coaching is coaching but [there are nuanced] things that this level coming from a Division II level I wouldn’t know. Matthew’s been great in terms of a connector in the state, every person in Indiana that’s played or coached basketball knows Matthew Graves. Not only do they know him, they respect him. He’s been fantastic in that regard.”
Graves has welcomed an increased workload after his previous stint in Cincinnati, it includes recruiting and player development, particularly skills with post players like senior Cade McKnight and freshman Robbie Avila, game planning and sharing scouting duties with assistant Bryston Williams.
“His basketball acumen, Butler’s a program that not only did they win at a really high level, they did it in a way that people really respected,” Schertz said. “That’s something that we want to do here. We want to build a program that not just wins, but that’s respected for how we operate — how we conduct ourselves.”
Terre Haute is a homecoming of sorts for Graves. He took the hardwood with White River Valley High School, nearly 50 miles from Hulman Center. He got acquainted with the arena as a prep underclassman.
In 1991, Terre Haute South ousted the Wolverines in the regional final in a jam-packed building — South legend Brian Evans took the school to a runner-up state finish.
Around that time, three Graves brothers and their dad Rick honed their game at their residence.
Though, Matthew, the eldest, sometimes played shorthanded as he took on his younger brothers Mark and Andrew — who later played at Butler like Matthew.
Before Matthew became a Bulldog, another future player in the program was biding time to compete off to the side.
“Growing up we would always get in fights and have backyard battles,” Matthew said. “My dad would jump in and we would play a lot of two-on-two. A lot of great memories there and then we had A.J. was 4-6 years old at the time and we were playing these games in the backyard and his ball would bounce onto the court. He would be shooting on the side on his little bitty ball. We’d kick the ball and it’d roll down the hill and he would have to go chase it.”
The tough, brotherly love and dedication to their craft bore fruit in several facets.
“Inevitably, somebody would end up in the house with a bloody lip or a nose, somebody would get pushed down or somebody would throw the ball at somebody,” Matthew said. “Mom would have to come out and yell at us. It really shaped who we all ended up being. Really competitive and driven to work hard and be the best we can [be].”
The house where the Graves brothers were born and bred is still resided in by their parents in tiny Switz City.
With his third stop coaching collegiate hoops in the Hoosier state, Matthew has a wealth of knowledge and experience to build on.
“I think every situation that you go into, the experiences you can draw from that make you not only a better coach but someone that can be able to provide advice and guidance to, whether that’s the coaching staff, the players,” he said. “At Butler, I was very fortunate to see a lot of success and some other stops along the way. Maybe there wasn’t as much success, but you can still always gain that experience from being in those types of situations. You accrue a lot of knowledge over 20-plus years in college basketball.”
The former Bulldog, who poured in a career-high 42 points and finished his stint six short of 1,000, said assets like travel accommodations, facilities and budget pale in comparison to how you treat people. He’s helping yet another mid-major program come to this realization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.