It’s not commonplace for a college team to possess the football for a little more than half the game and still have its offense leave that team empty-handed.
That’s precisely what occurred last Thursday to Indiana State in a four-touchdown loss to Eastern Illinois to begin the season.
ISU had the ball for 30 minutes and 11 seconds against the Panthers, while totaling 62 plays from scrimmage and 141 yards rushing — three achievements that might have to materialize again if the Sycamores hope to hang with Big Ten Conference for Indiana in Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Bloomington.
The Hoosiers (also 0-1) play host to the Sycamores (0-1) on Friday at Bloomington’s Memorial Stadium.
With a strong night from the Sycamore offensive line, ISU could once again have a solid time-of-possession night against IU. That would keep Indiana’s offense on the sideline longer.
Neither team has scored a touchdown yet. While the Sycamores lost 27-0 at home to EIU in their Aug. 31 opener, the Hoosiers fell at home to fifth-ranked Ohio State, 23-3, last Saturday. IU is coming off a 4-8 finish last season.
As both teams go for their first win under the Friday night lights, the ISU and IU quarterbacks will be centers of attention.
ISU sophomore Cade Chambers, originally the No. 1 starter going into the season, is out again this week and didn’t play against Eastern Illinois.
ISU coach Curt Mallory said Chambers’ availability is “week-to-week.” Sophomore Evan Olaes, started in his stead against EIU, but was mainly used as a rusher, taking direct snaps out of shotgun and running up the middle.
Another Sycamore quarterback, Gavin Screws, also played against EIU and completed 13 of 24 passes for 116 yards, and threw two interceptions that came back for touchdowns on the returns. Screw will face a tall order Friday night in passing against a Big Ten team. Last year, Screws’ completion percentage was under than 60% and that occurred again in the opener. Both ISU quarterbacks threw two interceptions.
Cutting back on turnovers is paramount against IU for the Trees. Last year, ISU’s high for giveaways was three, which came in the 2022 opener against North Alabama. ISU doubled that last week vs. EIU.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have one of the least experienced QB contingents in the highest-profile football conference in the Midwest — the Big Ten.
Last week, a pair of redshirt freshmen played against Ohio State. Coach Tom Allen said on Monday it will be more of the same this game.
Brendan Sorsby had a cameo appearance last year with the Hoosiers. Against the Buckeyes, Sorsby completed 8-of-16 passes for 58 yards and carried the ball six times for minus-2 yards.
Tayven Jackson, younger brother of Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, went 1-for-5 with 24 yards passing and three carries to pick up 11 yards on the ground.
“They both want to be the guy,” Allen said. “That’s where that natural tension creates and that’s part of it. I don’t care what position you play when you’re trying to compete for somebody else and only one guy gets to play.
“But at the same time, how they handle that is important,” he added. “It really is. Especially when you come off the field and you’ve got to be helping, talking through things. [Offensive Coordinator/quarterbacks] Coach [Walt] Bell is in the press box, and those guys can communicate. And they’re seeing things and helping each other.”
Jackson, a Tennessee transfer, appeared in three games last year for the Volunteers before coming home.
On Friday, ISU senior defensive lineman Lucas Hunter, who played in high school with Jackson, will try to stop his old teammate.
“I went to high school with Tayven, the quarterback, so you know it will be good seeing him,” Hunter said. “Hopefully hit him a few times.”
A handful of starters from the defensive unit had solid performances last week for ISU, including sophomore defensive back Maddix Blackwell. The underclassman’s late interception against EIU was the second of his career. Blackwell, a Bloomington South grad, had 11 tackles against Eastern Illinois, surpassing his previous career-high of seven in a loss at Purdue last year.
He and his teammates will face another Big Ten foe Friday.
“You grew up wanting to play on those big stages,” ISU senior wideout Dakota Caton said. “We are all excited to play. It’s like what I’ve been telling the guys all week — they’re just another guy you saw in high school. Even though they are in the Big Ten, [and] we are [Missouri Valley Football Conference], it doesn’t change that. We are both athletes competing against each other.”
Caton, a Sullivan graduate, caught six passes for 70 yards to lead the Sycamores in Week 1, though he didn’t score. His receptions through one week amount to 26% of the passes he caught last season as a junior.
Junior linebacker Geoffrey Brown, a Fishers native who had five tackles and a quarterback hurry in the opener, will be the centerpiece to bridging the line and to the secondary.
With 4.9 seconds left in the third quarter against EIU and the football on the ISU 11-yard line, Brown shadowed an EIU running back on a pass-reception route toward the left side of the end zone and covered up the Panther as the pass sailed past.
As ISU’s coach, Mallory has an 0-5 record against FBS schools during his seven-year tenure. The only one-possession loss was against Kansas in 2019.
Akin to 2014, when ISU last visited Bloomington, a 28-10 defeat, ISU will play another in-state adversary, Ball State, next Saturday. The Sycamores split those games nine years ago.
“It will be a heck of a challenge,” Mallory said of facing the Hoosiers on IU’s home turf Friday. “Obviously they are a much-improved team. I watched them a year ago and obviously watched their game this past week. I think they’ve improved. I think they are really good up front. It’s [not] surprising to see the improvement they’ve made on the offensive line from last year to this year.”
Notes
• First-team preseason all-MVFC defensive back Rylan Cole is out after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason.
“We knew it was going to be a progression back,” Mallory said of the junior. “He’s right on time. He is progressing back. Don’t know if we will have him for the Ball State game [Week 3], pretty certain we will have him by the time we start conference.”
• Indiana State plays Murray State in Week 5 on Sept. 30 after a bye in Week 4.
• Junior featured ISU back Justin Dinka, another first-team All-MVC selection this preseason, was on a snap count last week. He will not have any restrictions this week.
