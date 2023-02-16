There have been peaks and muted moments to Jayson Kent’s first year on the Terre Haute campus of Indiana State University.
In the 2022-23 college basketball season, the sophomore wing logged six starts prior to the turn of the calendar year.
Kent helped the Sycamores (19-9 overall, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference) get their best start since 1978-79 at 9-1.
He had four games scoring in double figures, recorded five steals in the opener and hauled in seven boards against Drake.
Of late, he’s settled into a lighter workload as a reserve while the late-bloomer learns his role and how to be consistent at this level.
“Just having him as a person coming off the bench is great,” sixth-year veteran Cameron Henry said. “He’s learning his size this year. He’s learning how to play basketball the right way this year. Sometimes it’s not what he likes, but he’s a great cutter and a great spot [shooter].”
“He’s elite at those two things," Henry added. "And his defense is elite, too, so I told him to be a two-way [player]. Me and him over the summer were going at it, just getting on each other about being better defensively.”
After 15 games of playing at least 15 minutes, Kent, a Bradley transfer, has amassed at least 13 minutes twice in the past six outings.
Henry said he foresees the Chicagoland native growing into a regular difference-maker at both ends in the future.
A glimpse of that came on Wednesday in an arena 26 miles north of his old stomping ground at Oak Forest High School, a south suburb of Chicago.
It only took just 14 seconds in the waning minutes of ISU's game Wednesday night for Kent put his stamp on his homecoming in a 79-60 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago at Credit Union 1 Area in the Near West Side. The Sycamores were nursing a 12-point lead following a bucket by senior Trenton Gibson after they led by 22 at the break.
With 4 minutes and 7 seconds left, Kent, who is 6-foot-8, simply used his length, extending straight up without having to leave the floor to thwart UIC's 6-8 forward Toby Okani in the paint.
On the other end, Kent had the ball in the middle of the floor on the court's logo. He passed to senior Cameron Henry to the left of the key. Kent motioned with his arm like he was going to set a pick for Gibson on the opposite wing, after a couple of steps, Kent used this as a decoy before slipping to the goal.
Henry threaded the needle with a pass to Kent in stride for a dunk that put the exclamation point on the victory in the Windy City.
“With Cam, I know he’s a great passer so when I went to do the high split, there was a gap between me and my defender so I knew I had an easy slip. So I knew [Henry] was going to trust me and throw it,” Kent said.
Henry said it boils down to the cohesion he has with Kent and the rest of the squad.
“I know what people want to do,” Henry said. “If it’s a shooter, they might want to have the screen set for them and pop. But he likes slipping and getting to the rim. Once he went down to set the screen, I kind of just [led] him to the basket knowing that he was going to do it. And he knows I’m going to throw it early. It’s just kind of that connection we work on in practice.”
Henry had a team-best six assists in the game and on Wednesday, eclipsed 100 for the season — the first Sycamore to attain that statistical plateau in three years.
“Usually when I'm at the five, towards the end of the game, I ran most of the five for the last eight minutes,” Henry said. “When I get the ball towards the elbow or even at the top of the key, the guys are supposed to get straight to the action.”
The Flames got within 11 points a half minute later, but the game was out of reach and the Sycamores went up by 21 in the final minute.
Kent added five rebounds in his second-best showing on the glass for ISU. His increase in minutes was a byproduct of UIC playing a smaller lineup. The Sycamores went with five guards down the stretch.
This saddled the taller players more than usual. Kent's former high school teammate, 6-10 freshman Robbie Avila had 12 points on six shots in 19 minutes.
Kent wasn't the only wing/guard off the bench to benefit from a smaller lineup. Gibson ran the point in crunch time and finished with 14 points to showcase the team’s depth. His emergence further solidifies a capable bench — he has 36 points combined in the past four games.
“Trent’s had four or five great games in a row,” coach Josh Schertz said. “Last game it was [senior forward] Cade [McKnight], tonight it was Trent and Kent. I think that’s part of the strength of this team. It could be different guys on different nights depending on what we need.”
Kent’s decisive stop and slam were essential to ISU picking up a sixth straight win in his return to his city.
“It’s a blessing to come home and play in front of my family, friends, family’s friends’ friends,” Kent said. “It’s a great atmosphere and I love this. [There’s] nothing like playing at home.”
