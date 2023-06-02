When the draw unfolded Monday, Indiana State baseball drew a possible friend-vs.-friend bout.
The 14th-seeded Sycamores (42-15) are hosting a NCAA baseball regional for the first time, and the team seeded right below them — Iowa.
ISU former coach Bob Warn was in charge from 1976-2006, followed by Lindsay Meggs from 2007-09 and then Rick Heller, current Hawkeyes manager, who preceded the current boss — Mitch Hannahs.
“I’m sure when he looked at the bracket, he wasn’t overly happy,” 10th-year coach Hannahs said of Heller, who headed up the ISU ship for four years. “Just like in our situation, we were kind of in the same mode. It’s nice to play different people, and it’s nice to play people you don’t know and have friendships with. We’ll put all that aside, be professional and get after it if we have a chance to play, but it’s just different when you play people like Rick [Heller.]”
ISU beat Wright State in the regional opener and Iowa and North Carolina played Friday at Bob Warn Field. On Saturday, the winners will play each other at 6 p.m., while Friday's losing teams will play each other at noon.
Heller said his return to the Wabash Valley with a 42-14 squad that finished runner-up in the Big Ten Championship was a mixed bag.
“It’s a great feeling,” Heller said. “I was a part of this program for four years. I was really proud of the time I was here. I love and care for all the people that I work with and all the guys that played for me. I’ve been friends with [ISU coach] Mitch [Hannahs] for a long, long time. [Associate coach] Brian Smiley was my assistant for four years. Like Mitch said, it’s never fun to have to play people you have a ton of respect for or [are] close to, have ties to, but to be back here…Mitch has done a tremendous job and everybody knew he would. Brian as well, they have done a fantastic job of keeping the program moving forward. To be able to host a regional, was a dream of mine and coach [Lindsay] Meggs and coach [Bob] Warn, to get it done this year is super impressive.”
In 2012, Heller guided the Trees back to the NCAA postseason after a drought that dated back to 1995. Heller went 132-96 in Terre Haute.
“I’m super proud and happy of their accomplishment, but outside of that, for me, it’s like, ‘OK, now we got to focus on the baseball,’” Heller said. “That’s where we are at. It’s time for that. For me, it’s going to be a bit of a reunion and getting to see a lot of players.”
The acquaintances and friends from the college game squared off in the season-opener on Feb. 17 in Port Charlotte, Fla. — a 6-2 Iowa victory.
“It was like a playoff game, Game 1, both teams played really well,” Heller said. “We were fortunate to hit a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning, right off the bat. The thing I remember the most, both of us…Mitch, Brian, all of us were like, ‘You guys are going to be really good this year, win 40 games, and [get] a regional.’ That was kind of what we were talking about, what we thought of each other back then. I’m just happy that it kind of came to fruition.”
