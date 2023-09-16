At least one spectator walked into the gym at Terre Haute South during the Braves Invitational on Saturday and saw an unfamiliar number -- 23 -- in action for the host team in high school volleyball tournament action.
"Wait a minute! Lilly's back!," could have been that spectator's next thought, because the return from injury of South's senior middle/outside hitter Lilly Merk was probably the most significant thing that happened during the seven-team affair.
Perennial powerhouse Avon could be considered the tournament champion because the Orioles finished 4-0 for the day. Three teams -- Terre Haute North, Bloomington South and the host Braves -- had just one loss each (all three of those losses administered by Avon) while Bloomfield won once and Gibson Southern and Brown County went winless.
The Braves and Orioles were both 3-0 heading into their match against each other, the final one of the day for both teams and a de facto championship match. But the Braves quickly got a taste of Avon's junior middle Cam McCollum and lost 25-15, 25-18.
"In Game 1, No. 30 [McCollum] owned us," coach Brian Payne of the Braves said after the match. "She blocked everything and we didn't adjust well. In Game 2 we got settled in, but [the Orioles] got us out of system just enough."
The Orioles, as usual, are a potential sectional foe for the Braves and the Patriots.
"We'll have to do a better job in our serving and passing game to beat them," Payne said.
"[The Orioles] are a great team," North coach Shelby Reed agreed -- the Patriots fell 25-21, 25-18, "but I think we can compete with anybody if we show up and play."
The was the challenge for North on Saturday, after the Patriots responded to their loss to the Braves earlier in the week by losing at Danville on Thursday.
"We played pretty well against Avon," Reed said. "This was a step in the right direction [the Patriots also beat Bloomfield and Brown County] because we played more consistently. The keys for us are communication and consistency."
The Braves, Payne said, are "not back to where we were at Crown Point [in the season-opening tournament, won by the Braves and during which Merk was injured]."
The big-hitting South senior wasn't cleared for a full practice until Friday, so her response -- "It feels pretty good [to be out there], but I'm a little rusty" -- was warranted.
"It's a matter of getting her acclimated to playing again, and finding that chemistry," Payne said. "She's frustrated that she's not perfect . . . but this was probably the longest break she's had from volleyball since she was 10 years old."
Braves Invitational
Team records -- Avon 4-0, Terre Haute South 3-1, Bloomington South 3-1, Terre Haute North 2-1, Bloomfield 1-3, Gibson Southern 0-3, Brown County 0-4.
Match scores -- Terre Haute South def. Bloomfield 25-16, 25-9; Bloomington South def. Gibson Southern 25-18, 25-15; Terre Haute South def. Gibson Southern 25-10, 25-5; Avon def. Bloomington South 25-19, 25-21; Terre Haute North def. Bloomfield 25-12, 25-11; Bloomington South def. Brown County; Avon def. Brown County 25-4, 25-7; Bloomfield def. Gibson Southern 25-19, 23-25, 15-9; Terre Haute South def. Brown County 25-10, 25-8; Avon def. Terre Haute North 25-21, 25-18; Avon def. Terre Haute SOuth 25-15, 25-18; Bloomington South def. Bloomfield 25-9, 25-19; Terre Haute North def. Brown County 25-6, 25-8.
Next -- Terre Haute South (15-4) plays Monday at Center Grove. Terre Haute North (10-8) plays Monday at Covington.
