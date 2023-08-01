Last autumn, freshman outfielder Jordan Austin was dipping his toes into college baseball in Columbia, Mo.
The Lee’s Summit product was chasing the shiny prospect of playing for the University of Missouri, the state’s powerhouse in the cream of the crop conference in the Nation — Southeastern Conference.
But stepping into the batter’s box at Taylor Stadium never materialized.
While the Tigers came to him early on his recruitment, he realized last fall that he was pretty low on the depth chart.
Shortly after fall workouts, he hit the transfer portal and contemplated going the junior college route.
That’s when Indiana State came into the frame. He credits assistant Justin Hancock for convincing him that Terre Haute was the right pit stop.
Then Austin witnessed some Sycamores individually working out during Christmas break instead of opting to go home, this pushed Austin's commitment all-in.
The spring passed and Austin didn’t get on the field for ISU at Bob Warn Field. The Sycamores had a colossal year with their first regional crown since 1986.
After his redshirt, he went into the summer looking grind with the Bristol State Liners in the Appalachian League — the league has been running annually since 1957 and is part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.
“Not being able to play this whole past year actually helped me more than I thought it would have,” Austin said. “I feel like I’ve been able to develop myself more than I would have if I had only 10 [at-bats] on the year. I’ve really gotten to develop myself. Learn the type of player I am.”
Often as the first to bat to trot out, Austin made an exerted effort to make up for idle action time. He played in 35 games and notched 133 at-bats.
He executed too. He batted .323, which was the ninth-best clip in the famed league.
“With being a leadoff, and my speed, I’m trying to develop the most tools I can,” he said. “Be a better bunter and just [get] on base as much as I can.”
He snagged 15 bases and was caught three times in a display of his savviness and burst.
“If I’m on the bases, I’m a problem for any team,” he said.
By taking a full year to develop, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound outfielder still has four years of eligibility with the Sycamores.
“I thought it might have hurt me a little bit not seeing any live pitching for a year,” he said. “I thought I might come in and struggle a little bit, especially within the Appalachian League. You are facing guys that are [Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference], Big 12, some really big guys. You are seeing 90-95 [mph] daily, with guys who can spin it.”
The lefty thrower and hitter was second on the Liners in on-base percentage at .397, first with 22 runs and third with 16 RBI.
He said the time he’s been working on his craft in the shadows this year produced being ready, but the production was also a pleasant surprise.
“I’ve been sticking to my approach,” he said. “Over the summer like when it started, I kind of had a different approach not being able to play for a year. Before summer ball, I would take [pitches].
"I kind of wanted to get deep in the counts, I wanted to see more pitches, but as you get older and the pitcher get better, getting deeper in the counts is not always a good thing," he added. "Because when a pitcher has you deep in the count, you don’t know what’s coming and they are going to flip you more.”
Austin said it’s a matter of driving early balls in the strike zone, sometimes the first pitch. His play is starting to plant seeds.
Austin said the player comparison he’s heard is Enrique Bradfield, a 21-year-old outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles. He was picked 17th overall this summer and signed in recent weeks.
“That’s the one player that I know a lot of scouts are comparing me to,” Austin said of the former Vanderbilt SEC first-teamer with a similar build to him. “That’s who I’ll watch on a daily basis.”
Austin's resounding summer landed him in the Appalachian League All-Star Game on July 25. The game was televised on MLB Network, as part of a two-day event with a home run derby and skills competition mirroring the majors.
In three trips to the plate, Austin produced a knock.
“It’s been a really long summer, tearing you up a little bit, but getting rewarded with being an All-Star makes it feel like the work you put in this summer was really worth it,” he said.
A full year with ISU and likely debut begins this fall. After that, possibly his turn to spend winter break workin on his game on the campus of the Division I Wabash Valley institution.
