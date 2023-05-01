Noah Atkinson had the game of his life and Luke Laswell started three rallies without have to swing the bat Monday night as visiting Clay City beat Shakamak 13-3 in an important SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference high school baseball game.
The Eels, ranked second in the state in at least one Class A poll, have just one SWIAC game remaining and can clinch no worse than a tie for the championship -- a first in coach Larry Shaw's seven-year tenure -- by beating Eastern Greene. The Lakers, eighth in the same poll, had been the last unbeaten conference team.
Shakamak looked like it was ready to widen its conference lead for awhile. Second baseman John Cazee made a spectacular defensive play in the first inning, robbing Clay City's Zain Keller of a hit and turning it into an inning-ending double play, and the Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Colin Barber singled, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out hit by Luke Cornelius.
With one out in the top of the third, however, Laswell was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Johnson drew a walk. A two-out infield hit by Keller loaded the bases, and Atkinson lofted a deep fly ball to right field that just got over the fence -- and maybe off the tip of the right fielder's glove -- for a grand slam that turned the game around.
It was still 4-1 going into the fifth when Laswell drew a leadoff walk. Johnson followed with a single and freshman Caden Cooper rolled a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a single that loaded the bases. A wild pitch brought in one run, Atkinson doubled to the gap in right-center for two more and a fourth run in the inning came home when Trey Dayhoff hit into a fielder's choice. Now it was 8-1.
An error that allowed the leadoff man in the bottom of the fifth to reach base was followed by hits by Riley Huckaby, Brady Yeryar and Barber that cut the lead to 8-3, but those last two hitters were left stranded and Shakamak was out of chances. Clay City scored twice in the sixth -- leadoff walk to Laswell and an eventual two-run single by Atkinson -- and got three more in the seventh. Atkinson, surprisingly enough, made the last out of that inning with two men on base and had to "settle" for eight RBI.
Ever had more, he was asked?
"Nope," the senior said. "It was a great day. Probably one of the best days I've had in the last year and a half."
Atkinson didn't reveal what happened 18 months ago that was comparable, but he had insight about why he'd done so well on Monday.
"My approaches at bat have been a lot better than last year," he said.
Atkinson was also the winning pitcher, by the way, with Keller taking over the last two innings. "I knew we had a great closer who had my back," Atkinson said.
The Eels have gradually eased their way into the Wabash Valley baseball conversation. "We were 5-0 [to start] last year," coach Shaw pointed out, "and then we lost a game after having a big lead [that ended the streak] . . . We had arm fatigue at the end of the year, but we have seven different kids who can pitch this year."
Shaw and his team -- which includes the coach's son Brody, who had an outstanding defensive game at shortstop -- would like nothing better right now than to get at last part of the SWIAC title.
"It's a tough conference," the coach said. "This is a great group of kids [that I'm coaching]."
The Eels also knew the path to the top of the standings ran through Shakamak, a team they hadn't beaten since 2019. "I was really looking forward to coming here and beating them," Atkinson said.
"The SWIAC is the toughest I've seen it in a long time," said first-year head coach Dylan Collins of the Lakers, who has seen the league for many years as a player and assistant coach and who took a philosophical look at Monday's game.
"It's baseball," Collins said. "The only good thing we can take from today is that it's the worst we can play.
"There's a lot left in the tank," continued Collins, who feels his team hasn't played to its potential yet, "but right now we can't find that consistency."
CLAY CITY (AB-R-H-RBI) -- W.Johnson c 4-3-3-0, Cooper lf 3-0-1-0, Baumgartner ph-lf 2-0-0-0, Keller 2b-p 5-2-1-0, Atkinson p-3b 5-2-3-8, Stoelting cf 4-0-2-0, Shaw ss 3-0-1-0, Dayhoff 1b 3-1-0-1, Dryer 3b-2b 4-1-0-0, Laswell dh 0-3-0-0, Nicoson ph 1-1-1-1, Adams rf 0-0-0-0. Totals 34-13-12-10
SHAKAMAK (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Huckaby c 3-1-1-0, J.Johnson ss 3-0-0-0, Wonder ph 0-0-0-0, J.Cox pr 0-0-0-0, Yeryar p-3b 2-0-1-1, Bush ph 1-0-0-0, Barber cf-p 3-1-2-1, Gilbert ph 0-0-0-0, Gallagher dh 2-0-0-0, D.Fiscus ph-dh 2-0-1-0, X.Fiscus rf-lf-cf 0-0-0-0, Cazee 2b 4-0-0-0, Cornelius 1b 3-0-1-1, Barcus lf 2-0-0-0, Samm p-rf 1-0-1-0, O.Cox 3b-rf-lf 3-1-0-0. Totals 29-3-7-3.
Clay City 004 042 3 -- 13
Shakamak 010 020 0 -- 3
E -- J.Johnson 2, Dayhoff, Huckaby 2. DP -- Shakamak 1. LOB -- CC 6, Shakamak 10. 2B -- Stoelting. Atkinson, W.Johnson, Samm. HR -- Atkinson. SB -- Barber.
Clay City IP H R ER BB SO
Atkinson (W) 5 5 3 1 2 4
Keller 2 2 0 0 0 3
Shakamak IP H R ER BB SO
Yeryar (L) 4.1 7 8 8 2 3
Samm 1.2 4 4 3 2 2
Barber 1 2 1 0 0 0
HBP -- by Yeryar (Laswell), by Atkinson (Huckaby), by Samm (Shaw), by Keller (Wonder), by Keller (Gilbert). WP -- Yeryar, Keller. PB -- W.Johnson. Bk -- Atkinson. T -- 2:11.
Next -- Clay City (12-3, 5-1 SWIAC) hosts Dugger Union on Wednesday. Shakamak (7-5, 3-1) plays Tuesday at Terre Haute South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.