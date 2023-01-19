A Minnesota native, Michael Ghant Jr. moved with his family to Terre Haute when was in elementary school and he’s never left since.
Well, almost never.
A four-year varsity player and three-year starter in football at Terre Haute North High School, he originally took his gridiron skills to Saint Joseph’s College in 2015.
A defensive tackle, Ghant transferred to Indiana State during the same year Saint Joseph’s announced it was suspending operations in 2017, the same year Curt Mallory debuted as coach of the Sycamores. ISU’s gosycamores.com website listed Ghant as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 300 pounds before his senior season.
Majoring in healthcare administration, Ghant graduated from the university in 2019.
Now he’s head coach of the Terre Haute North football program — one of the youngest in Vigo County history at 25 — and he couldn’t be happier about it. The Vigo County School Corp. made the announcement earlier this month.
“I applied for this job to give back to my community and to be the change I want to see in my high school,” Ghant told the Tribune-Star.
“I still feel like I have unfinished business here,” Ghant added.
“My junior year here, we lost in the semistate in 2013 and that still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I want to create a championship program at Terre Haute North. But the main reason why I wanted the head-coaching job is because I wanted to be a role model to as many people as possible in the community, and I love the kids here at North and I want to be a positive influence on them.”
Ghant said he served as an assistant to previous head coach Billy Blundell in 2021 and 2022, so he has some coaching experience. But not a lot.
“The coaching style I will be implementing will be intense and intentional,” Ghant emphasized. “Everything we do will have a purpose. All student-athletes will be held to a high standard. I am a player’s coach. Being a younger coach, I can relate to a lot of the kids. In that same breath, my age doesn’t determine my level of maturity.”
Ghant also pointed out that he and his wife are raising two sons — ages 9 and 7 — another example of his advanced maturity.
“I had both of my kids when I was in high school and I raised them all while being successful on the football field in high school and at Indiana State,” he explained. “Being a young father at the age of 17, I had to mature quickly. There was no other choice. My passion and desire for the sport and these student-athletes are unmatched.”
At 25, he’s tied in age with two other Hoosier head football coaches as the youngest in the state currently, according to Indiana High School Athletic Association data relayed Thursday by Jason Wille, IHSAA sports information director.
Meanwhile, Ghant praised Blundell for giving him his first opportunity to learn and grow as an assistant coach.
“Coach Blundell is a great person and a great coach and he really did a great job being involved in the community and that is something that I would love to continue and expand on,” Ghant said.
“The main goal I want to focus on right now is to bring a tough, hard-nosed, workers’ mentality to the Terre Haute North football team, creating a culture that everyone on the team will buy into and instill in each other. My long-term goal is to create a championship program at Terre Haute North.”
The Patriots finished 2-8 last season.
In addition to coaching at North, Ghant works as an Indiana recruitment manager for a homecare company.
North Principal Steve Joseph is among those who likes Ghant’s energy.
“Michael is a fantastic young coach,” Joseph told the Tribune-Star on Wednesday. “He brings great intensity and enthusiasm to the program. Michael will have an expectation of respect and commitment from his staff and athletes which will allow the program to maintain the values we expect.”
