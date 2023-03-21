Two coaches with experience at Mid-American Conference programs have joined the Indiana State University football staff as assistants.
Sycamore head coach Curt Mallory announced the additions Tuesday.
Those include Alex Mitchell, who is returning to the ISU staff and will serve as the new running back coach, while Logan Hale will work with the Indiana State defensive ends.
“I look forward to having these great young coaches join the Indiana State staff,” Mallory said. “Alex showcased his hard work and dedication to the team over the last year and is a great fit working with our running back unit.
"Logan brings a lot of passion and energy to the defensive room and will be an asset to our team,” Mallory added.
They'll join a Sycamore team that finished the 2022 season with records of 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. ISU opens its 2023 season on Aug. 31, hosting Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Mitchell takes over a running back corps that features All-Conference selection Justin Dinka (895 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry) and Tee Hodge, as well as Dawson Basinger, Plez Lawrence, C.J. Cooper, Korbin Allen, and Ethan Cain in the mix for snaps this spring.
Mitchell previously served as a graduate assistant at Indiana State in the fall of 2022 working extensively with the tight end group and the special teams unit. Among his responsibilities included creating pre-game tests for the tight ends, as well as breaking down opponent fronts, stunts, and blitzes identified during games. He also actively participated in the opponent game planning and conducted scout team meetings with the ISU defensive line and linebackers.
As a part of his special teams responsibilities, Mitchell coordinated the scout teams and was responsible for identifying and communicating opponent schemes during games from the coaches’ box.
Prior to his time at Indiana State, Mitchell coached as Western Michigan University from 2020-2022 first as an offensive quality control coach (2020-21) and then as a defensive graduate assistant (2022). Over his final season at WMU he worked primarily with the defensive linemen, as well as assisting with scout cards, inputting game and practice film data, breaking down opponent film, and managing and running the defensive scout team.
Mitchell began coaching at Kenyon College from 2018 to 2020 working with the wide receivers and the running backs. As a player, Mitchell played at Kenyon, a NCAA Division III program for two seasons before knee injuries ended his career.
Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology from Kenyon College in May 2020 and completed his master’s in Sport Performance Program from Western Michigan in May 2022.
Hale joins the Indiana State football team by way of Ball State University where he served the last year as a defensive graduate assistant with the Cardinals. He takes over a strong defensive end unit that was a key part of an ISU defense that boasted totals of 23 sacks and 63 tackles-for-loss in 2022.
Hale worked primarily with the defensive line and inside linebackers during his time at Ball State. Over his tenure he was responsible for opponent run game and pass protection breakdown, as well as coached individual positions on both the BSU kickoff and kickoff return teams. Additionally, he worked from the coaches box diagnosing and communicating personnel, calls, and opponent run plays, while working with special teams substitutions and formations.
Prior to his time at BSU, Hale coached two years at the University of Indianapolis (2020-22) as the outside linebacker coach.
Hale’s first coaching stint came at Franklin College where he served as the inside linebackers coach from 2019-2020.
Hale was a four-year letter winner with the Franklin College football team and a two-year letter winner on the Franklin Track & Field program.
Hale graduated with his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in May 2018.
