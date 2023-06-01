Since the beginning of this decade, Sullivan High School’s girls tennis program has lost only seven matches.
SEVEN.
That number is somewhat deceiving, but only somewhat, because the Golden Arrows and all other Indiana spring athletic teams did not play at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, they went 25-1 in 2021 — losing only to No. 6-ranked Homestead 4-1 in the state quarterfinals — before falling to a respectable 16-5 in 2022 and rebounding to 21-1 so far in 2023. Their only loss, a 3-2 regular-season decision to Terre Haute South in early May, was avenged by a 4-1 victory over the Braves on May 18 in the Terre Haute North Sectional.
Since then, Sullivan rolled through the Crawfordsville Regional and completed a 5-0 flyover bombing of previously undefeated Centerville in the Center Grove Semistate on Saturday.
The not-so-subtle “flyover” usage is in reference to how seniors Hanna Burkhart (No. 1 singles), Paige Chickadaunce (No. 2 singles) and Maggie McCammon (No. 1 doubles partner) agreed to be flown in a private airplane from near Sullivan’s morning graduation ceremony to Greenwood to arrive at the courts in time for a 1:30 p.m. match. That meant they had to leave the ceremony earlier than the other students.
“Our classmates and the public gave us a standing ovation [at graduation], which really meant a lot because sometimes when a special change is made for just a few people, it can sometimes be confusing and misunderstood,” Chickadaunce recalled.
“But I was glad they were so understanding and supportive. We were moved up the procession to accommodate for the time crunch a day before graduation. Hanna and I were already supposed to get our diplomas third and fourth [being valedictorians]. But Maggie wasn’t going to get hers ‘til quite a bit later, so they bumped her up to No. 10. When we got to graduation, Dr. [Tara] Jenkins [the Sullivan principal] informed us that she had made another change to make it even easier for us. She began the program by announcing that “life happens and sometimes we have to make adjustments.” And that is just what she did. She called us three up there and she handed us our diplomas and we headed out the closest exit [running]. When we got outside, we met our parents and had our own turning of the tassel and cap tossing. It is a memory I will never forget.”
“The round of applause from our classmates and the audience was really very special and made us feel supported and loved and it meant a lot to the three of us,” Burkhart added.
What about the plane, though? How did that happen?
“My dad is actually working on his pilot’s license currently and is in touch with some of the pilots from the airports near here,” Burkhart told the Tribune-Star. “He thought of the idea and reached out to a family friend who was more than willing to lend us a hand. I had ridden in a private plane several times before, so it wasn’t a completely new experience for me. I tried to enjoy myself as much as I could and take it all in while still staying focused to play my match.”
“Knowing I had done it before [one other time], I was super nervous,” Chickadaunce admitted. “Although when I rode it for the first time, it was a very brief ride — maybe totaling to 15 minutes — our flight to Greenwood was around 40. The only part of it I was concerned about was if I was going to become very motion sick before the match. I have a tendency to get motion sick on boats and in cars, so that was the real tester for me. But I took precautionary measures, like taking Dramamine and wearing motion-sickness bands, on my wrists. All was good and I had a fun time looking out the window and being able to see the landscape as I ate my Subway sandwich.”
“My dad has his pilot’s license, so I had been on a private plane before,” McCammon chimed in. “Our pilot was very nice and the flight was smooth enough for me to fall asleep.”
Coached by Wes Kirk, Sullivan will put its 21-1 record to its most serious test of the season at noon Friday when the Arrows face fourth-ranked Fishers (19-2) in the state quarterfinals, this time being played on the courts of Carmel. Another quarterfinal match being played at Carmel at that time is No. 23 Delta (21-3) vs. No. 2 Carmel (22-2). The other two quarterfinal matches — No. 8 Franklin (26-0) vs. No. 20 Castle (18-3) and No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph (17-3) vs. No. 3 Jasper (21-0) — will take place on Center Grove’s courts Friday.
The Sullivan-Fishers survivor will meet the Delta-Carmel winner in a semifinal match at 10 a.m. Saturday at Center Grove, with the other quarterfinal winners squaring off at the same time at Center Grove. Then the two victors will play for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Center Grove.
For ticket information, visit ihsaa.org.
I I I
The Sullivan players won’t need tickets — or an plane — to get inside Carmel’s fenced-in courts Friday. But they will need to bring their “A” game to have a chance of beating the Fishers Tigers.
To provide a little pre-match motivation during practice this week, Kirk recalled a famous scene from the basketball classic “Hoosiers.”
“I did my best to recreate the moment where the team first gets to the gym and measures the goal at practice [still 10 feet high],” he explained. “I threw some numbers at the girls. I asked them to tell me what percentage of teams are still in the state tournament with eight left and 320 teams to begin with.
“I asked them what our win percentage was this season with 24 wins [counting tournaments] and only one loss. I asked them how likely our team was to get to the state finals when we made it to state two of the last three seasons. We know these are very special numbers for any team. We have beaten the odds and made the odds think twice about counting us out. We are honored to play with the state’s best tennis teams Friday. We will work hard with our feet and play smart and believe.”
To pull off multiple upsets, being the only unranked team out of the eight remaining this weekend, Kirk knows his talented seniors must play their best.
“Hanna, Paige and Maggie have been outstanding leaders for us,” he said. “They are smart, very hard working and always supportive of their teammates.
“I often get comments from underclassmen players and their parents telling me how much they love being part of the Sullivan tennis team. Our seniors have set the tone on this and picked right up where a great group of seniors were leading us back in 2021. As players, the seniors have all kept improving especially with their work in the offseasons. Their outstanding character and talent goes a long way, but what makes them special is they believe. This has helped them to meet the moment over and over and more than most.”
“Our run this year has been amazing,” McCammon emphasized. “Two years ago, I was an alternate so being able to play at every stage is nice. I’m so proud of our team and how hard we have worked to get back to state.”
After talking to the three seniors and Kirk this week, you end up with no doubt that they “believe” … and their serious belief started late in the regular season.
“I would say that beating [Terre Haute] North and South this year was our greatest accomplishment to date,” Chickadaunce assessed, “and that’s saying something because we are headed to state. Beating them was a big goal for us and achieving that left us with more confidence in ourselves and, I think personally, helped us continue our run in the state tournament.”
“We really hit our stride in our match with Terre Haute South at sectional,” Kirk added. “We lost to South in a close match during the regular season. I remember telling our players if we could hold the line in the matches we won and win four more games in the ones we lost, we could beat South at sectional. South is always a dangerous team. They play a very tough schedule and they are well-coached. We played great as a team at sectional. Winning that match kept us in the hunt and gave us a lot of confidence.”
“I’m just so proud of this group of girls and how hard they’ve worked and how far we’ve made it,” Burkhart stressed. “Knowing we had the skills and drive to beat a team like South definitely gave us confidence going into the next levels of tennis further and further in the state tournament.”
I I I
Two years ago, when Sullivan qualified for the state finals, Burkhart (19-4 this season) and Chickadaunce (24-0) were in the same roles they’re in now — Nos. 1 and 2 singles. McCammon, however, was on the varsity squad but did not play in any matches.
All three agree they have grown stronger physically, mentally and emotionally since 2021.
“As far as our game play goes, we have improved tremendously,” Chickadaunce assessed. “Our confidence on the court is another thing to add to the list of improvements. We are hitting harder and with an intended purpose. During our sophomore year [our first year of high school tennis], we hit to stay in rallies. We weren’t the ones making the plays like we are today. Our maturity as leaders has also grown exponentially. Being seniors already kind of handed us that role, so it was easier to step into. The younger girls look up to us and I think we are laying a good foundation for future high school teams at Sullivan.”
“I think the work Maggie, Paige and I do in the off seasons has allowed our games to develop a lot since our sophomore-year state run,” Burkhart pointed out. “I think the confidence that comes from playing in a lot of different situations and being under pressure definitely helped us when it came time for us to lead this year’s team. We have an insight now that we didn’t have before. And we were able to help mentor and inspire our girls to believe in themselves before anyone else did and to trust in each other. Overall, they are a wonderful group of girls that I couldn’t be more proud of and more happy to end out my tennis career with.”
“Our sophomore year, we were a little more timid but as we have gotten older,” McCammon mentioned. “We’ve become more confident in ourselves and our game. This year, we have filled our own ‘leadership’ roles in the team huddle. We each share a part to inspire the rest of our team.”
All three hope that inspiration will carry into future Sullivan teams. After this weekend, they will be done with competitive tennis, at least at the school level. All three say they will be going to college in the fall — Burkhart at Indiana State, Chickadaunce at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and McCammon at Southern Indiana — but none will be playing collegiate tennis.
So this weekend will be their last hurrah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.