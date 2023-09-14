So is this the week the Sullivan’s Golden Arrows aren’t half of the Game of the Week for Wabash Valley high school football?
Maybe not.
The Arrows’ game at Greencastle should be a good one and last week’s results for both teams just add to the excitement.
But Terre Haute South is planning to have its game against Bloomington South to be the best one and a victory for the Braves would qualify it as such.
Hold my soft drink, say the kids from West Vigo who have a similar plan.
And notice that by the time you read this, one game will already be in the books — and there’ll be a Thursday night game (and maybe a Game of the Week possibility) next week too.
Thursday
Martinsville (2-1) at Decatur Unity Christian (0-3)
Friday
• Bloomington South (3-1, 1-1) at Terre Haute South (1-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The visiting Panthers have won this Conference Indiana game every year since 2017, most of those games pretty one-sided in nature.
But the Braves’ record could easily be 4-0, and they certainly could have beaten the Bloomington North team that won its city’s North-South game last weekend. The home team is the healthiest it’s been all season, so . . .?
• Terre Haute North (0-4, 0-2) at Bloomington North (4-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. • Injury report — Both teams are coming off rivalry games in which the Cougars played well and the Patriots did too, for a half at least.
The Patriots will need to summon and exploit an emotional edge against a Cougar team that might still be celebrating.
• Brown County (1-3, 0-1) at West Vigo (0-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. — The Eagles won big last week against Irvington Prep Academy, but their other three games have been a pair of 60-0 losses and a Western Indiana Conference Green contest against Cloverdale.
The Vikings have given up a lot of points too, but have probably played a tougher schedule and beat the Eagles handily in Nashville last season.
• Owen Valley (2-2, 1-1) at Northview (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The visiting Patriots haven’t had a close game this season, routing two teams (Brown County and Edgewood) and getting routed twice (by South Putnam and Indian Creek).
It’s tempting to think that this game will be a third one-sided loss for Owen Valley, which didn’t used to put up much of a fight against the Knights. But the Patriots have won the WIC Gold contest the past two seasons.
• Sullivan (2-2) at Greencastle (2-2), 7 p.m. — Both teams are coming off two-point games against big rivals, Sullivan losing 14-12 to Linton and Greencastle upsetting South Putnam 51-49 last week.
If either team suffers a letdown this week, it will be in trouble. The Arrows have won the last two games in the WIC interdivision rivalry, but the Tiger Cubs have been dangerous and upset one of Sullivan’s best teams a few years ago.
• South Vermillion (3-1, 2-0) at Covington (2-2, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The host Trojans got off to a good start but have been noncompetitive in their first two Wabash River Conference games.
The Wildcats will be looking to light up the scoreboard — Dom Garzolini ranks fifth in the state in passing yardage — against a team they’ve scored 152 points against the last three seasons (although one of those games was a loss).
• North Central (1-3, 0-1) at North Knox (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The Thunderbirds haven’t beaten the Warriors since 2018 and have suffered from self-inflicted wounds this season.
North Knox clinches no worse than a share of the Southwest Conference championship with a victory.
• Seeger (3-1, 2-0) at Parke Heritage (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The visiting Patriots opened with a loss to Lafayette Central Catholic, but have won decisively every week since and have Wabash River Conference championship hopes.
The Wolves lost big at West Lebanon last season but have a 3-1 lead in the series since consolidation.
• Riverton Parke (1-3, 0-2) at North Vermillion (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The host Falcons lost their county’s North-South game last week while playing at a fever pitch emotionally.
The young but promising Panthers won this game last year and would like to snap a losing streak in this Wabash River Conference game.
• Boonville (2-2) at Linton (3-1), 8 p.m. — The host Miners have won three of four games in their series against one of the biggest schools on their schedule.
The Pioneers’ two losses have been competitive games against Class 3A stalwarts Southridge and Heritage Hills.
• Marshall (0-3, 0-1) at Olney (0-3, 0-1), 8 p.m., 7 p.m. CDT — Could this be the streak-breaker for the Lions? The biggest school in the Little Illini Conference appears to be in a down season.
• Lawrenceville (3-0, 1-0) at Paris (2-1, 1-0), 8 p.m., 7 p.m. CDT— The teams the Indians have beaten have a combined 1-8 record while the Tigers, hoping to stay atop the Little Illini Conference, have lost only to unbeaten Charleston.
• Casey (3-0, 1-0) at Robinson (0-3, 0-1), 8 p.m., 7 p.m. CDT— In another Little Illini Conference game, strength of schedule would seem to favor the Maroons, but the Warriors would like to keep a share of the lead (and climb higher in the Illinois Class A poll).
Saturday
• OPH (0-3) at Red Hill (1-2), 2 p.m., 1 p.m. CDT — The host Salukis picked up their win at North Central last Saturday.
• Waldron (4-0) at Dugger Union (2-2), 7 p.m.— The visiting Mohawks seem to have enjoyed 8-man football, but the Bulldogs shouldn’t be counted out.
