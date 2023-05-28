Three Wabash Valley high school softball teams play regional games on Tuesday, two of them at home and one of them a potential state championship game.
In Class A games, Riverton Parke is at Rossville and Clay City hosts Bethesda Christian, first pitch at both those games scheduled at 6 p.m.
A Class 2A game could be for all the marbles at Sullivan, where the fourth-ranked Golden Arrows entertain top-ranked and undefeated North Posey.
Sullivan, 29-3 for the season with a school-record number of wins, was the state runner-up in 2021 and North Posey came in second last spring, but their paths didn’t cross either season. The Arrows beat Mater Dei for the regional championship two years ago, but lost to Linton in sectional play last season before North Posey eliminated the Miners.
The Arrows still have five starters back from the 2021 team — seniors Jocey Wible, Klaire Williams and Avery Wiltermood and juniors Lexi Grindstaff and Kate Ridgway. The Vikings have at least one player back for their runner-up team: pitcher Erin Hoehn, a Michigan recruit and arguably the best pitcher in the state not named Keagan Rothrock.
Hoehn beat the Arrows last season during the regular season, but the Sullivan hitters should be facing her with confidence Tuesday after scoring 52 runs in three sectional games.
“We’ll have to play our best game,” Sullivan coach Lela Earley said. “We’ve tried to prepare [the Arrows] that it’s going to be a different game mentally [Tuesday night].”
The Arrows will also have a Division I recruit of their own in the circle in Ridgway, an Evansville commitment. Earley also thinks her team’s experience in close games — North Posey hasn’t had many of them this season — might be an advantage.
“There are a lot of situations we’ve been in that [the Vikings] haven’t been in,” she said.
Winner of that game will play in Saturday’s semistate at Forest Park against either sixth-ranked Cascade or North Putnam, the team that snapped South Vermillion’s five-sectional-championship streak.
The winner of the Clay City-Bethesda Christian game will be the underdog in its first semistate game at North Daviess because that team will be matched up against either top-ranked Tecumseh — one of the few teams in the state that’s beaten Hoehn twice, although obviously not this year — and second-ranked Barr-Reeve.
The 17-9 Eels still have two starters who batted third and fourth in their batting order in the 2021 Class A state championship game, Lexi Thompson and Hannah Harris, and beat Bethesda Christian handily on the road a year ago. “The girls are very excited and practicing hard,” coach Jason Sinders reported.
Riverton Parke also faced Rossville in a regional game last year on the Panthers’ field and lost 5-3, and the Panthers expect to see the same pitcher again.
Coach Sarah Haltom’s team is 20-9 and has won 15 of its last 19 games. The Panthers are one of the smaller teams remaining in the tournament from a height-and-weight standpoint, although senior Bailey Duke surpassed her coach’s school record for homers in a season and a career (she was Sarah Burnham then) and became one of just a handful of players to homer twice on Riverton Parke’s huge diamond. Haylee Mathas, at 5-foot-3 one of the mighty mites in the lineup (but not the smallest), also cleared the fence there in sectional play.
“The girls are working hard, defensively and offensively,” Haltom said. “I haven’t seen them play all year as well as they are now, and this is when it counts.”
The Riverton-Rossville winner will go to the semistate at Frankfort and will play either Tri or fourth-ranked Cowan.
