By now, you know the common theme for feature stories on IHSAA spring athletes.
1. Athlete enjoyed a good 2019 season and anticipated an even better performance in 2020.
2. But Athlete’s 2020 goals went flying out the window when COVID-19 canceled all spring sports.
3. Now Athlete gets a chance to make up for the lost 2020 by playing his/her heart out in 2021.
But for Terre Haute South girls tennis player, senior Lainey Anshutz, that storyline doesn't really fit.
In 2019, Anshutz was a little-used sophomore on the Braves’ upperclassman-laden team that captured sectional and regional titles before losing to Park Tudor for the semistate championship.
Then Terre Haute South coach Janet Rowe had 12 seniors ready for action in 2020 when the pandemic hit.
At that time, Anshutz was a junior who hoped to move into the No. 3 singles spot. But a few talented seniors had their eyes on that role too.
What would have happened? Nobody knows.
Fast forward to 2021 and all that experience Rowe planned to utilize in 2020 is gone. Those dozen seniors have graduated, never to return, except for reunions and fun visits to their old high school.
Now improved and the best player on a suddenly inexperienced squad, Anshutz is Terre Haute South’s No. 1 singles player. She is 3-3 heading into Thursday’s home match against Bloomington South.
Last Saturday in the Braves Invitational on her home courts, Anshutz defeated old friend Averie Shore of Terre Haute North before losing to Greencastle’s Molly Ramey 6-4, 6-4 for the championship.
“You can hit those angles really well,” a respectful Ramey told Anshutz as both exited the court afterward.
But Anshutz knows she has plenty of work to do if she is to help boost the Braves to the high levels of success they’re accustomed to over the years.
Rowe knows it too, so Anshutz is just going to do her best and see what happens.
“I feel like if I had played last year, I would be doing a little better this year, just because I would have had some of that varsity experience under my belt,” Anshutz told the Tribune-Star.
“It’s hard. It’s definitely not [junior varsity]. We’re playing those tough, tough schools. We’re still at the beginning of our season and I know it’s going to get a lot tougher.”
“She’s doing well,” Rowe assessed. “When I coach her and we work on different strategies . . . I think she’s getting better as we go through the season.”
Anshutz thinks her backhand and her quickness in moving around the court are solid aspects of her game, but she needs to do a better job of staying patient when a match isn’t going her way.
Anshutz had practiced an hour a day during the off-season leading up to the 2020 campaign that never materialized. Not surprisingly, she was disappointed her hard work didn’t lead to immediate results.
But Anshutz grudgingly understood why no sports were played, especially after she learned some of her friends developed “mild cases” of COVID-19 (and eventually survived).
And for those wondering, Anshutz — who took up tennis in sixth grade — does not plan to play for her school after this season. Following her upcoming graduation from Terre Haute South, she will attend American University in Washington, D.C., to study to become a corporate attorney.
“I want to do a lot of international work,” she explained. “I want to be able to study the different ways that countries approach problems.”
Until then, what will her focus be on?
“I just want to enjoy this season,” Anshutz said, thankful that she’s getting to play tennis as a senior.
“She loves the game,” Rowe emphasized.
