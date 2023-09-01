For the second straight week, Terre Haute South won its high school football game everywhere but on the scoreboard.
For the second straight week, a fluke touchdown pass was a big play that helped spell defeat for the Braves.
And they’re getting tired of it.
“You’ve got those two or three plays every game [that decide the outcome],” coach Tim Herrin said after his team’s 38-28 Conference Indiana loss to Bloomington North, “and for some reason, they haven’t bounced our way yet.”
After giving up a methodical touchdown drive to the visiting Cougars on the opening series of the game, the Braves took over for quite a while.
A long kickoff return was all that kept Bloomington North within 21-14 at halftime, the South defense rose up after a fumbled punt return and held the Cougars to a third-quarter field goal, and a 73-yard touchdown drive by the Braves gave them a 28-17 with just over a quarter left to play.
That should have been enough.
But Bloomington North hit a couple of long passes in a 94-yard drive, and a couple of missed tackles on a 2-point conversion run allowed the Cougars to get within 28-25 with 9:22 left.
Three plays later came an intercepted pass — “At some point we’ve got to win a 50-50 ball,” a frustrated Herrin said after the game — and three plays after that a long pass was defended nicely and went off the hands of a Cougar receiver.
The problem? There was another Bloomington North receiver behind the first one, and instead of an incomplete pass and a third-and-14 situation, the vistors had a touchdown and a 32-28 lead.
South got near midfield but its drive bogged down, and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete — the second straight pass defended by Bloomington North’s Graham Fruend, who is also the Cougars’ kicker and punter — and the visitors milked the final five minutes in a 46-yard drive that culminated in a clinching touchdown with 13 seconds left.
“I can’t fault [the Braves’ effort],” Herrin said when it was pointed out how well the Braves had played for the majority of the game.
After that game-opening scoring drive, South’s Imer Holman suffered an ankle injury on the Braves’ first offensive series. That left the running back duties to junior Zyeiar White, who took advantage of the opportunity.
Although he’s listed at 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, White rushed for 220 yards on 31 carries. On South’s third possession of the game, he had bursts of 12 and 11 yards, then broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run on which he carried a Cougar defender the last seven yards. On the Braves’ next drive, White ran for 16, 6 and 19 yards before covering the last 9 to give his team a 14-7 lead.
That lead lasted 13 seconds, during which Stephon Okopu returned the kickoff 96 yards to tie the score, but the Braves responded with a 65-yard drive as the second-quarter clock wound down, Brady Wilson finding A.J. Watkins for the go-ahead touchdown with 11.7 seconds left before halftime.
“Zyeiar is a running back we thought he can be,” Herrin said.
The season is far from over too, the South coach emphasized.
“All our goals are still there,” Herrin said. “If we can win out, we’ve still got a shot at the conference.”
