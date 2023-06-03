The eighth frame proved to be crunch time for the Indiana State baseball squad — again.
The Sycamores (44-15) moved to the brink of a super regional with another come-from-behind win, 7-4 against Iowa (43-15) in the Terre Haute NCAA Regional at Bob Warn Field.
On Saturday, for the second straight game, the Sycamores began the eighth inning with the leadoff batter getting on base as sophomore Randal Diaz was plunked.
Then the Sycamores started to pick up steam as sophomore Luis Hernandez narrowly beat a throw to first base for a single.
With one out, down 4-2, junior Adam Pottinger looped a hit to shallow left field that managed to drop and load the bases.
Then junior Mike Sears was walked for a run and bring the go-ahead run to second base.
After a strikeout, senior Miguel Rivera stepped up to the plate.
On a 1-1 count, the veteran hammered the ball to right-center for the team’s initial double to go ahead 5-4. Junior Grant Magill kept the momentum chugging with back-to-back doubles to plate Rivera and Sears for insurance runs.
ISU will play the winner of Sunday's Iowa-North Carolina rematch at 6 p.m. Sunday. A win will advance it to next weekend's super regional. A loss will result in one more game in the regional Monday.
Indiana State fell behind 1-0 in the opening inning as senior Connor Fenlong had an uphill battle out of the gate.
After he put away the first hitter, he walked back-to-back batters and then sophomore Raider Tello’s single to center field plated sophomore Sam Petersen.
In the bottom of the second inning, Pottinger’s hot stretch ensued. He extended his on-base stretch to 35 outings when he hammered a solo homer to knot the game at 1 to lead off the bottom of the second.
It was his 11th ball out of the park this campaign, which ranks second on the squad. It was his second in as many games in the regional.
The Chicagoland product, who was bumped to the cleanup role Saturday, has eight RBI in the past five games and homered in three straight.
In the next frame, the Sycamores went ahead on Diaz’s sacrifice fly to plate Magill. Before that, senior Seth Gergely slid a knock in the first and second base gap to advance a hustling Magill to third.
In the sixth, the Hawkeyes amassed two runs from a trio of hits that were batted in by junior Sam Hojnar, the first double of the game, and junior Kyle Huckstorf.
The third unanswered run put the Hawkeyes ahead 4-2.
