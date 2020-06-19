The Wabash Valley Road Runners club will host its annual "The Mile" race next Saturday, the Fourth of July, but with modifications due to COVID-19.
The 2020 race will start one mile north of Memorial Stadium, on Brown Avenue, and finish by the stadium grounds. This patriotic-themed event is in its 39th year. In its early years, it took place downtown and was known as the Mayor's Cup Mile.
This year, The Mile will include age-group heats, but will not have an awards ceremony afterward. However, Timing MD will create a custom souvenir race bib for the winners of overall first place and age-group first place.
The first heat will begin at 8:15 a.m. All five heats should be completed by 10 a.m.
WVRR events coordinator Dave Williams offered a few suggestions to runners concerned about the threat of coronavirus.
"Use common sense," he told the Tribune-Star. "No temps above 100.4 [degrees] and no fever in the last two weeks. Cough into your sleeve. Practice physical distancing. We are social. Family members who are at risk — stay home.
"Wear a mask if you choose. Bring your own water and supplies."
Proceeds from this event will fund the Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program, a free virtual summer running program for more than 200 Wabash Valley children. The Mile is the culmination of the Kids Running Program.
The Mile entry fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt. There will be no race-day registration option. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by Monday. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Packets and shirts can be picked up at Pacesetter Sports next Friday, the day before the event. There will be no refunds if The Mile is canceled.
Williams said at least three former multi-time overall winners — Bobby Thompson. Cassie Hunt and TaPring Goatee — have pre-registered so far. After the race, results will be found on wvrr.org.
