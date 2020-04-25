Toronto! Puerto Vallarta! New Orleans! Vegas! Nashville! Portland! Palm Springs! Myrtle Beach! Gatlinburg! Orlando! Scottsdale! Lake of the Ozarks! Charleston (S.C. or W.V.)! West Terre Haute!
Those are among the glamorous vacation destinations that JoJo and I didn't get to last week as we celebrated our continuing quarantine.
Knight and Laddie were happy about the situation, never having had so much time to spend watching television with me, although they did have questions: Why is there no hockey? Was that Brian Dorsett on the bench in that Cub game (it was, in his final season)? Why is Steve Harvey on every night?
Laddie also had one additional question: What's that smell when I back up to the space heater, and why is the hair on my back a different color now? (No animals were harmed in the writing of this column, and there were no flames.)
So far I've thought of two possible benefits to quarantining: thanks to having one of the few television providers carrying Marquee, I've been able to see an old Cub game every night, and because I'm not being seen by very many people, my vintage wardrobe is an asset instead of a liability.
• Good parenting — There's also been a huge disadvantage, however, for which I will never forgive COVID-19. I'll get to that in roundabout fashion.
My friend Dale has seen the Grateful Dead something like 90 times, if you include the new Dead & Company incarnation. He and I both attended the last show of the original Dead, about a month before Jerry died in 1995, and he helped convince me that John Mayer was a more-than-suitable replacement so that I could return to the fold a couple of years ago.
Dale's son Ryan is old enough now that he's taken over responsibility of organizing tickets and transportation to concerts for us older people in addition to traveling around the country to see Dead & Company himself. He and his wife Lauren saw them last year at The Gorge in Washington and were getting ready to open this year's tour at Boulder.
JoJo hadn't seen them yet, or expressed any interest in doing so. But last July he went with me to the concert at Ruoff Music Center during a rare few weeks off from being in the hospital — and it was kind of a disaster. Lousy seats, and his stomach started hurting so much he went back to the car at intermission.
I figured that was the end of it for him, so I was pleasantly surprised a few months ago when he began a sentence "When we see the Dead again ..." Not if, when. A proud moment.
Well, COVID-19 put a damper on this recent vacation, during which I got an email from Ticketmaster saying the Dead were canceled for July 15 at Ruoff. That put a damper on another vacation week, and cancellation of the Wrigley Field shows July 24-25 screwed up a third vacation week.
Disturbed, Bad Wolves and Staind in August? JoJo and I are hopeful, but not optimistic.
• One color missing — I follow a few professional athletes on Twitter, but my favorite is probably Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat. I watched him win a state championship in high school, I've spent some in-person time with him and he's accepted the responsibility of being a pro pretty well.
And, even though he's a tall, handsome millionaire, I think he'd agree that he married up. Elle Leonard has her own line of nutrition products, and if the National Basketball Association had any sense she would have taken on her husband in a televised H-O-R-S-E competition. Meyers has made himself one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA (no, I wasn't expecting that) but he might have to dunk to beat his wife because Elle can shoot very well with both hands — at the same time!
The two of them completed a social-media challenge this week in which they raised $175,000 for COVID-19 help. One of the incentives to contribute was that Meyers would dye his hair; the fan vote came back blue and pink.
That would be well worth checking out right now — but there's no maroon streak.
• More Wildcat news — As I continue to try to help honor graduating senior high school athletes, I got more help from South Vermillion.
The Wildcats have 11 seniors heading to college for different sports, plus four others vying for spots on athletic support squads.
Football — Nate Andrews, Rose-Hulman; Cam Meyer, Hanover; Eli Royal, DePauw; Dom Vera, Trine
Men's basketball — Brice Gilman, Hanover
Women's basketball — Rebecca Berry, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; Mallory Hawkins, Roosevelt; Jenna Myers, Rose-Hulman
Baseball — Connor VanLannen, Vincennes; Isaac Wanninger, Rose-Hulman
Men's soccer — Ian Lorey, Lincoln Trail
Support squads — Kaitlynne Panagouleas, Indiana State cheer; Maddie Varvel, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods dance; Zoe Winkler and Katie Zucca, Indiana State Sparkettes
