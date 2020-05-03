I've been teasing this already, so it's probably time to explain how my coaching may have kept one of Lowell High School's all-time greatest baseball players out of the major leagues.
Terry Padgett was certainly one of the best athletes Lowell had ever had. I think he earned 11 letters — four each in basketball and baseball, three in football — and played four years of college baseball.
When Lowell became a Little League power in the mid-1960s, Terry was one of the reasons why — rocket arm behind the plate, best hitter on the team, probably the fastest player on the team. The kind of kid who, if you ran out of pitchers, you'd tell him, "Terry, you're pitching today" and he'd throw a shutout (I saw him do that).
I'd been an assistant coach in Senior Little League — the state tournament during which Terry hit the ball into the bean field, remember? — and when I took the Legion team I was hoping he'd be joining his teammates at that level. And for awhile, he did.
We were winning fairly regularly — we had studs — but there were a couple of games in a row in which we gave up runs because Terry dropped perfect throws to the plate with runners bearing down on him.
Our other catcher was Leo Hughes — an average hitter and player, but one I knew would not get squeamish when facing contact. For one thing, Leo was a wrestler. For another, his recreational pursuits beyond baseball were a little unorthodox and totally foolhardy.
Leo was from Schneider. Any of you who have driven to the Chicago area on U.S. 41 have passed through Schneider, the little town just north of the Kankakee River, which serves at the Lake County line.
You may have noticed the town has a water tower.
Leo and his boys would race their bicycles around the walkway that circled the water tank, which involved lugging the bikes up and down the stairs. Leo would also occasionally leave a speaker near the top of the tower before he climbed down and then, from his home late at night, would remotely broadcast, "You'll never take me alive," that could be heard throughout Schneider.
Leo also had a friend who tried a little too hard to fit in, so he would give that friend some plywood for a shield and the rest of the guys would hunt him with bows and arrows.
As I mentioned, foolhardy. So no, somebody sliding into him was not going to be a bother.
I put Leo behind the plate and moved Terry to center field where — I reasoned — he could use his speed and throwing arm. It was intended to be a short experiment.
But Terry didn't like that. Catching, apparently, was part of his identity. So he quit showing up for our games, and he didn't make the major leagues.
Yes, I'm giving myself too much credit for that.
But keep your notes handy, and before long you can hear other Lowell stories.
