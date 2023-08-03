The past couple of months have been tough on soft-spoken, unassuming, outstanding high school basketball coaches.
Chrisman's Roger Beals passed away in June and Clay City's Ron Timberman did so in July.
I started at the Terre Haute Star in the fall of 1971, and that winter I covered Clay City basketball for the first time at Spencer — maybe the last season before the Cops became the Owen Valley Patriots. The Eels had a big center named John Heaton and they won a road game against one of their traditional rivals.
A month or so later I was assigned to the championship game of the Clay City Sectional, where the Eels were playing Sullivan. I learned quickly that night that Clay City had a great hospitality room (thank you, Paul Sinders), that Sullivan had a great player named Jay James — and that John Heaton had a little brother (who stood 6-foot-5).
I don't know if it was the closest, loudest, tensest game I've ever seen, but it's pretty high on the list. And as it wound down, it was the freshman (who I don't remember seeing at all in the Spencer game) who was willing to decide it. Like I told my roommates when I got home, "Closest game I've ever seen, and the freshman was calling for the ball."
Clay City won, by one point if I recall, and I think that freshman hit the game-winning shot. He got fairly famous for that in the next seven years or so — if you haven't figured out that his name was Bob, I'm disappointed in you — and the Eels were on their way to five straight sectional championships including the one in 1974 (Bob was a junior, his younger brother Tom a sophomore) that led to a regional win over Terre Haute North — coached by Howard Sharpe and led by Nate Mills — and a six-point loss to eventual state runner-up Jeffersonville at the Evansville Semistate (whatever happened to Rick Staley?). Sharpie accused me of working for the Clay City Star, and got his revenge in the regional the next year, when Bob was a senior.
Wait a minute, you should be thinking by now. Wasn't this supposed to be about Ron Timberman?
Well, that's the point. Ron let his players have the spotlight. He was the same guy after five straight sectional titles as he was before he'd won the first one and took the same amount of credit, which wasn't much. Quiet and calm on the sidelines and in the huddle — yes, you could say he and Sharpie were polar opposites — he never made the game about himself.
RIP, Ron. You were one of the great ones.
And so was Sharpie.
Other stuff:
• Baseball tidbits — My deeply rooted love of analytics (sarcasm alert) has taken two hits lately while watching the Chicago Cubs.
First, according to WAR, new Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario is better than Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado (and so far, going 8 for 9 in his first two games, he has been). Second, I watched Ian Happ batting with runners on first and third with one out. He took a fastball right down the middle for a strike, swung and missed at another fastball, but eventually drew a walk.
According to analytics, a great outcome. However, the failure to get the run home from third base became crucial to a one-run loss when the next batter hit into a double play to end the inning.
Also, my obvious fashion expertise (more sarcasm?) has been impressed this season by the wide variety of colors available for baseball gloves, particularly for pitchers. Not sure yet about the short-pants look, with pants rolled up above the knees — in the '70s the White Sox were ridiculed for wearing shorts — but it's better than the lazy look of baseball pants around the ankles. Real baseball people (old man alert) know how to put stirrup socks on first, then put the baseball pants on bottom first, tuck in the stirrups and pull the pants up.
• Soccer tidbit — Haven't seen enough World Cup yet, but I have two observations: 1) Just about anybody can win it, and 2) the women play harder than the men.
• One softball tidbit — Swing for the Cure is coming up next month and tournament organizer Erica Arnold has information for you.
The tournament, started several years ago by Marissa Stout in honor of a cancer-stricken teammate, has raised nearly $300,000 so far. Divisions for 8u, 10u and high school will be played Sept. 15-17, while the 12u and 14u divisions will play the following weekend.
More information is available at swingforacurethmsa@gmail.com or by calling 812-239-8381.
