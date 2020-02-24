The past 10 days or so have been a period of reacquaintances, further information and joyous first meetings in girls high school basketball.
Yes, some combination of Tribune-Star photographer Austen Leake and myself is a jinx for undefeated, top-ranked Class 2A teams.
And you’re better off buying your winter coats at Goodwill.
I’d been fortunate to see the North Central Thunderbirds two seasons ago — although it wasn’t a fortunate evening for them — and I got to meet them for interviews last February. Seeing them in person again a weekend ago was fortunate for both of us for awhile, fortunate for me because I got to enjoy one of the greatest, most improbable comebacks I’ve ever seen.
Not to mention one of my favorite quotes of all time, considering the circumstances, the most important part of which was this: “I’m a shooter. I’ve got to keep shooting,” said North Central’s Averi Davidson after game-tying and game-winning 3-pointers in the last 38 seconds of a regional game. She was 0 for 11 from 3-point range until then.
I may have told someone after that game that Averi was her father’s daughter.
I’d met Sarah Isaf and Jenna Gates of Paris at a Tigers’ practice when they were sophomores — becoming a fan of both immediately — but I hadn’t been lucky enough to see them play until last week. I loved watching them dismantle a very good St. Joseph-Ogden team last Monday (the second-worst thing I’ve seen eastern Illinois girls do to the Spartans, but the only one I can write about) and I was disappointed and surprised they couldn’t repeat that performance against Teutopolis on Thursday.
(In the Tigers’ defense, they didn’t get a whole lot of practice playing from behind during the season.)
I was not at all surprised how well they played last Monday, however, because — like I said — I’d watched them practice.
The Paris girls are being coached by the time they’re in third grade. Fundamentals and shooting form are emphasized. I used to watch Jim Jones’ teams “shoot the ladder” before practice, and a Paris girls shooting drill is just as impressive.
Surprisingly enough, Paris wins at least 20 games pretty much every year, 34 in the season that ended against T-town.
I’d been waiting for most of three seasons to get a glimpse of the Linton girls, and Saturday, when I finally got that glimpse, the Austen-Andy jinx worked in favor of the undefeated team we wanted to see lose.
The Miners played with guts and grit, made clutch play after clutch play to prevent top-ranked Triton Central from finding an avenue to reverse the momentum and, best of all, gave me a second chance to see them this coming Saturday when they play for the Indiana Class 2A state championship against Frankton.
Because Bankers Life Fieldhouse has a press room, I will probably be wearing my winter coat from my car as I traverse from the parking lot past the homeless enclave under the bridge to the Fieldhouse. On rare occasions when I wear my coat inside a high school gym — and I can walk a long way without one — I usually have to stash it in the bleachers or on the floor while I’m working, thus the earlier advice.
Austen apparently buys retail, which is why there was nearly an inter-newspaper war Thursday night at Paris.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4277 or 812-231-4225; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808; or by fax at 812-231-4321. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.