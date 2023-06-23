The obituary was easy to miss, a modestly written piece near the bottom of the page in the Tribune-Star.
Which made me think that the subject of the obit had left some pretty specific instructions to his children who probably wrote it.
At least there's some recognition for the career of Roger Beals, a basketball and cross country coaching legend whose funeral visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday on Roger Beals Court at Chrisman High School. I'll bet there had to be a lot of persuasion before the naming rights were secured too.
I came to Terre Haute to go to Indiana State in the fall of 1966, and a few months after that I learned that there was a Sunday ritual to follow: get the Parsons Hall copy of Sunday's Tribune-Star to see how many points Chrisman had scored in high school basketball the night before. Scores lower than 100 for the Cardinals were few and far between.
A few years after that, one of my first basketball assignments for the Terre Haute Star was a preseason article on the conference Chrisman played in -- can't remember the name, and I think it was the last year that league existed -- which was fun. Chrisman was the bully of the league because of its huge enrollment -- something like 100 kids, compared with maybe 75 for Kansas, 65 for Westfield and 40 for Scottland, the other conference power that season. When the Scottland kids started taking U.S. 36 a few miles west -- the following year, maybe? -- the Cardinals had even more athletes to choose from.
But Chrisman didn't only play conference games, and coach Beals' team would score on anybody. They would run, they would press and they would score, as fast as they possibly could, and they'd do it for 32 minutes. They weren't small that season either, with four starters at least 6-foot-4.
I finally got to cover them in postseason play, first in a tournament at (I think) Casey -- one of the young Beals boys put on a halftime shooting exhibition, even though it was a road game -- and then in their super-sectional loss at Raymond Lincolnwood (don't ask me to find it again).
It wasn't until a year or so later that I finally covered a game in Chrisman's gym (which was all it was called back then), and I was impressed by several things: the number of championship banners hung in every square inch of the rafters around the court; the home-court advantage of noisy Chrisman fans in every square inch of the seating area; and the program, which included not only the rosters of both teams but acknowledged the help from what seemed to be every citizen of Chrisman.
All but one.
The coach of the Cardinals, the coach whose team was averaging almost 30 wins per season?
Not mentioned.
Modest obituary? Also his choice.
- IHSAA change -- The Executive Committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association made a change this week in the way schools are classified for tournament play in four-class sports.
I think there were hopes that the huge schools -- the MIC, Hoosier Crossroads, northern outliers like Penn, Lake Central and Elkhart, etc. -- would be grouped by themselves, maybe in a Class 5A, but that didn't happen. But what used to be a 25-25-25-25 split -- 25% of the schools in each class -- will be modified starting with the 2024-25 school year to a 20-25-25-30 split.
Having just the top 20% of schools in terms of enrollment in Class 4A isn't a huge change -- Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South remain there -- and in the latest set of enrollment figures I could find, the difference between Carmel's enrollment and that of Logansport, potentially the smallest 4A school a little over a year from now, is a little over 4,000. So it's not a radical change.
Wabash Valley schools that could be affected are West Vigo and South Vermillion, which would drop to Class 2A, and Riverton Parke, Cloverdale, Covington and Eastern Greene, which would drop to Class A. And the classifications would carry across all sports, unlike the current system, so a school like Riverton Parke wouldn't be Class 2A in some sports and Class A in others.
