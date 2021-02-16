ANDY AMEY: Snow? Back when I was a kid . . .

I'm sitting in the office writing a column instead of getting ready to cover a game — try to guess which one I'd rather do — and my mind is wandering back to the 1965 Hammond Sectional.
My friend Brian Jennings, a Region broadcaster who's occasionally filled in for his alma mater doing Indiana State football, was tweeting photos of the snow up there and I had to imply that he was being a big baby because back in my day . . .
In unison now: "OK Boomer!"
But I told Brian to ask me about the 1965 sectional — he replied that he wasn't born yet in 1965, which is not really a good argument — so I will discuss it here.
The first two years of my high school basketball managing career, Lowell's Red Devils played in the sectional at East Chicago Washington, which was great except for the fact that we were never going to win it.
There were at least 16 teams in it at the time, and games were played all day during the week. Tickets were so hard to get that my dad finagled some in his government capacity as township trustee, and he got me out of school when I was in maybe sixth or seventh grade so we could spend an afternoon and evening in the Senators' gym, which was like a cathedral to me (including an organist who knew the school song of every team in Lake County). As we were driving to the game, Dad was weighing whether or not to call off school the next day, since snow was blowing horizontally across the road as we went, but missing the games was not an option.
He didn't.
But my junior year, the Red Devils got moved — for just one season, as it turned out — to the sectional at the Hammond Civic Center (also the venue for my family's annual trip to the Shrine Circus). A lot less pageantry there, and no more trying to outwit ECW coach Johnny Baratto (which never worked), but not a whole lot better chance of winning since Hammond High had the great Rodney Ford at center.
Lowell drew a bye and was scheduled to play the second night of the tournament, against the winner of a game between Hammond and somebody that Hammond was going to beat. Our JV coach was going up to scout that game, and since every player and manager had tickets for every round, he took a carload of us up with him.
I don't remember how much it was snowing on the way to Hammond, but it was a whiteout when we came out after watching two games. We got on the road heading south, but the only way our coach could see where to go was to follow the tail lights of the car in front of his.
That car went in the ditch. We followed it. Fortunately, the players and managers with us had enough muscle to push both cars out.
Got back to Lowell pretty late, as a result, and I still had to drive the seven miles out in the country to get home — and I almost made it. About halfway there my car got stuck, so I hitched a ride in a semi the last few miles to my house.
If you are thinking, "How many days before you played Hammond?" you are unacquainted with how Region folks dealt with snow (or used to, Brian). I had to ride the bus to school the next day, passing my car which the snowplow had driven around and completely buried (to be fair, it wasn't a particularly nice car), but we had school and played the game as scheduled.
So when I get curmudgeonly occasionally (always?) about postponements, that's the background I'm coming from.
And another plank in my platform which states that many of today's problems are caused by too many lawyers.
