ANDY AMEY: Shh! Don't tell columnist about 2016 Cubs

Spoiler alert: I’m taping the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 postseason, but I’ve gotten a few games behind. Please don’t tell me how it comes out.
At the time I’m writing this, I’m still enjoying the Miggy Montero pinch-hit grand slam and a 1-0 National League Championship Series lead over the Dodgers. But I’ve already reached a couple of conclusions about the future.
One, it’s possible Hector Rondon’s effectiveness for the rest of the 2016 postseason might be compromised by the awkward splits/fall he took while covering first base in the ninth inning of the game I just watched.
Two, if the Cubs continue to play defense the way they’ve done so far in 2016, they should be one of the best teams in baseball for several more years.
OK, back to reality. That telecast may have answered one question I had — “Where the heck is Hector?” — back then, and makes me a little less angry at Joe Madden about some of his relief pitching decisions as the rest of October and early November went along.
And seeing the 2016 Cubs again reinforces my notion that the team’s downhill trajectory since then is because the powers that be forgot what the team’s 2016 advantage was. Pretty much every position on the field is worse defensively now than it was then — and moving two players who were the best in the game at one position (Javy Baez at second, Jason Heyward in right) to different positions to patch holes merely weakened the defense at two spots. (Still OK with Anthony Rizzo at first, Willson Contreras behind the plate and, surprisingly, the progress of Kyle Schwarber in left.)
(Too bad Kyle forgot how to hit, however. I’m not a fan of slowpitch softball anymore.)
Obviously I’m happy to be a DirecTV customer and thus have the new Marquee Network to help me through this quarantine business. I just hope the network survives until there are actual games to televise, though, because right now its advertising seems to consist of Geico and public service announcements, and I doubt if that lizard is generating enough revenue to support the entire business.
I’ve also watched more televised college basketball in the last week or so than I did the entire winter. I’ve seen Kevin Durant and D.J. Augustine play for Texas twice and I spent a half-hour screaming at Tom Izzo for his substitution pattern as Michigan State lost at home to a bad Texas Southern team that wasn’t playing very well.
I still have my Jeopardy tapings for my nights off (somebody make sure Alex Trebek is properly quarantined) and I’ve heard rumors that a new Fargo is coming out soon. So I’m dealing with things right now, even as JoJo makes sure PS4 is funded for the next several years.
We’ll keep you posted.
• Longtime friend loses battle — As you may have read on Twitter, I’ve known Steve Fields for almost 50 years and I still can’t remember when we first met (although the odds are that it was at a ballgame). We’d see each other at the occasional regular-season game, a lot of postseason contests and a few sportswriter meetings (his attendance for those was much better than mine).
Even though he had another full-time job and was taking care of Putnam County government in his spare time, he never lost the bug and was still hoping to write stories for us, or the Brazil Daily Times, or his beloved Banner-Graphic up until a few weeks ago.
He lost a long battle with cancer last week. He’ll be missed by a lot of other people besides me.
