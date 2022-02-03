By the time you read this, perhaps the girls high school basketball sectionals are back in business and I'm back there with them.
In a very warped way, however, it's almost nice to see the sectional snow tradition still continues — I can't remember another year when sectional snow was the first real snow — and we'll just have to see what early March looks like.
I'm not quite ashamed to say I spent Wednesday and Thursday nights at home, although I did think Wednesday that games could have been played that night, before the big stuff came in. But remember, I grew up in ancient times.
And the words in sectional snow were in order of importance.
When I was in grade school, and until my junior year in high school, Lowell played in the sectional at East Chicago Washington — with at least 15 other teams, maybe more. Games were played all day and the gym at ECW — a shrine as far as we were concerned — was always packed.
You literally had to know somebody to get a ticket, but my dad was a township trustee and had connections. One year when I was still in grade school, he finagled tickets from another trustee, so he got me out of school and we headed north a little before noon.
The fact that the snow was blowing horizontally across U.S. 41 as we drove didn't bother us at all. Finding a pay phone to call back and dismiss school early didn't cross our minds either. We had a day's worth of basketball to watch (I don't think Lowell even played that day, but East Chicago Washington did and my dad was a big Johnny Baratto fan), and nobody thought the whole scenario was at all unusual. You didn't waste sectional tickets.
My freshman year, the Red Devils had an early game, so any student with a ticket could ride a fan bus, get out of school and stay in East Chicago all day. (The big concern with this was finding somebody to sit with on the bus and at the game; Cheryl French wound up with me.)
By the time I was a junior, however, the Region sectionals — which used to be ECW or Memorial Auditorium in Gary — were split and Lowell found itself at the Hammond Civic Center. Day games, sadly, had become a thing of the past.
But coaches, players and student-managers still got tickets for every game back then, and our assistant coach — Jim Forrester, who deserves a column of his own some day — was going up to scout the night before we were supposed to play. He asked if anybody wanted to ride along, and a carload of us went up to watch Hammond and all-stater Rodney Ford play for the right to face us the next night.
After watching two games, we came out to find out that it was snowing. Hard. The only way Forrester could see to drive was by following the tail lights of the car in front of us, so when that car went in a ditch, we followed it. Fortunately a carload of high school boys made good pushers to get both cars back on the road.
That was probably not the night I drove home late from a game, managed to get my car stuck in a drift up to its rooftop and had to hitchhike the rest of the way home in a semi that was the last vehicle to get through before the road closed.
Because we played in Hammond the next night.
