If you are like all right-thinking residents of Indiana, your sports thoughts the last six weeks or so have been consumed by high school basketball, as mine have.
That means you probably realize by now that most of the fun is over, with Terre Haute North's Patriots, Sullivan's Golden Arrows and Linton's Miners working hard this week to keep us entertained as long as possible.
As a public service, however, I am here to point out there are other events that are also going on — not quite as much fun, perhaps, but still capable of providing temporary diversions.
• NBA — In March of 1976, with the South Eighth Street Booster Association still a couple of years away from being born, there were five of us — Benton, Muggs, Craig, Gary and myself — who got tickets to the NCAA regional at Baton Rouge featuring unbeaten Indiana, Al McGuire and Marquette, Western Michigan and Alabama. More importantly, we also got Muggs' mom's Cadillac.
We saw the Hoosiers win on Friday and Sunday — three of us were pro-IU, two of us anti-IU, and you may be able to sort out which were which — but that left us with a free Saturday and New Orleans was right down the road.
Partying steadily from noon until approximately 5 a.m. — it was after 3 when we saw Nate Thurmond and five or six very attractive women walking down Bourbon Street — we took a sanity break (except for one small detail) and decided to catch the New Orleans Jazz against Thurmond's Cleveland Cavaliers in the SuperDome. The Jazz were led by maybe the most entertaining player in the NBA back then, Pistol Pete Maravich.
Maravich missed one game that season. Can you guess which one?
I rehash that story because, having abandoned my who-needs-the-NBA stance, I'm noticing that buying a ticket to an NBA game now is a far cry from a guarantee that your favorite player will be in uniform.
Here's a list of six current players: Deni Avdija of the Wizards, Saddiq Bey of the Pistons, Mikal Bridges of the Suns, Kevon Looney of the Warriors, Dwight Powell of the Mavericks and Franz Wagner of the Magic. What do those six have in common? They are the only NBA players who have seen action in every one of their team's games so far.
Wilt Chamberlain once averaged 48.5 minutes per 48-minute game for a season, meaning he never sat down and his team — the Warriors then, I think — played a few overtime contests. Now, if players play two nights in a row they need a week to recover.
Softer than Charmin? Probably not, but as a former New Orleans Pelican fan don't get me started on Anthony Davis and/or Zion Williamson.
• NHL — I'll cut some slack to people who haven't watched as much hockey this season, and for a couple of reasons: no Doc Emrick (tears emoji) and the switch from NBC to ESPN as a broadcast partner.
I'll be interested — and a little worried — to see if the many ESPN platforms can deliver every playoff game, like NBC found a way to do (only times I've ever watched CNBC). So far, there have been too many hockeyless nights.
My Preds have made me proud, however, even though they are currently in danger of missing the playoffs. If they've done better than expected this winter, the Blackhawks have done worse. A friend's Red Wings have improved some, and JoJo's Lightning still might have a chance to threepeat.
• NCAA women — I'm looking forward to their upcoming tournament because for me the must-watch player in college basketball right now is Iowa's Caitlin Clark, and her rival for that designation -- Paige Bueckers of UConn -- has returned from injury. My favorite player this season? Another woman, Grace Berger of Indiana, pure fundamental perfection while being the Hoosiers' best player at all five positions.
• NCAA men — I hear they're having a tournament pretty soon too. Can't remember what it's called.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4277 or 812-231-4276; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; or by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.