None of the Wabash Valley high school girls basketball teams got me to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year — which, as we discussed last week, is a measuring stick for a successful season — but I did almost get to Normal, Ill.
Redbird Arena is not one of my favorite venues (although it was pretty fun the year Kansas got to the Illinois volleyball finals), but seeing Paris there would have been a treat — and the Tigers got about as close to eventual champion Breese Mater Dei at the super-sectional as overwhelming favorite Quincy Notre Dame did in the semifinals.
(And when I thought I had a sleeper recruit from BMD for my favorite ISU women's coach, said recruit awakened the world with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in the championship game.)
Coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers was honored about a week ago with one of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year awards, by the way, and so was coach Scott Zane of Robinson.
As you've probably guessed, then, this is the week for the Andy Amey Awards for girls basketball.
Picking captains for the Clutch Team was not a problem. West Vigo's Katelyn Fennell did as much stuff for the Vikings as any player in the state did for her team, and Preslee Michael of Terre Haute North made a smooth transition into the not-always-as-much-fun-as-it-looks role of taking the big shots and being expected to make them.
Other clutch performers during the recent season included Gloria Brewer of Greencastle; Bradie Chambers and Addisyn McKee of Linton; Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris; Jalyn Davidson and Shelby Seay of North Central; Shaylee Evans and Lulu Koehler of Clay City; Libby McFarland of Marshall; Callie Naylor of North Vermillion; Raegan Ramsay of Parke Heritage; Elayni Stone of Shakamak; Grace Towles of Casey; Presley White of Terre Haute South; Avery Wiltermood of Sullivan; and Marisa Zane of Robinson.
That's an impressive list, by the way.
Captains of the Competitors Team also stood out. Northview's Audri Spencer earns a spot for the second consecutive season for all she does, Emma Simpson of Parke Heritage was the leading rebounder for her team from the point guard spot, and the relentless Bailey Duke of Riverton Parke (I've used that adjective about her before, and it's always appropriate) may have been the leading rebounder in the state — at 5-foot-6.
Other hustlers and scrappers were Macey Barnes and Haylee Mathas of Riverton Parke; Reaghan Benjamin and Addison Jenkins of Parke Heritage; Taylor Blank of Robinson; Calee Coleman, MiKaitlyn Klyaic and Mattea Smith of South Vermillion; Braxtyn Dunham and Olivia Pearman of North Vermillion; Zara Engledow and Adi Scott of Marshall; Lilli Gaines and Samantha Secrest of North Central; Morgan Griffin and Lily Ramirez of West Vigo; Chase Hammond of Shakamak; Hallie Hayes of North; Emma Hunter of Greencastle; Sydney Jerrells and Becca Robbins of Linton; Indi Nichols of South; Madison Schauwecker and Abi Shearer of Clay City; Kam Smith of Casey; Klaire Williams and Jacie Wilson of Sullivan; and Kendra Young of Paris.
The Unsung Team consists of players who do different things for their team, and it's captains this time run the gamut. Abbi Jo Grupe of Clay City has overcome adversities to lead her team in rebounding, among her other contributions; Carsyn Chambers of Linton earned her playing time with defense (I hope her father has forgiven her for that remark a couple of years ago); and Deming Hawkins of Paris has a skill (among her other team-first attributes) that don't think I've never pointed out for another player: the best setter of picks I've ever seen in high school basketball, and not just girls high school basketball.
Others with multiple skills are Gracie Adamson and Josiah Killinger of South; Jessica Berry, Brooklyn Gossett and Emily Vaughn of South Vermillion; Malory Cash, Meghan Fellows, Kayleigh Nowicki and Cloe Vanatti of Riverton Parke; Mya Clark of Marshall; Ali Dobbs, Stephanie Morales and Madi Plew of Greencastle; Aphtyn Earley and Lexi Grindstaff of Sullivan; Brooklyn Eldridge and Dalaena White of Northview; Lauren Ellis and Tera Thompson of North Vermillion; Becca Gore, Lilly Jensen and Gracie Smith of North; Grace Gower, Annie List, Reagan Manhart and Alexia Zane of Robinson; Harley Jean of Casey; Katie Jones, Grace Scott and Maggie Scott of North Central; Kenzye Knopp and Cambree Stivers of West Vigo; Aubrie Lambermont and Teresa Rodriguez of Shakamak; Cate O'Brien of Parke Heritage; Lizzy Sinders and Macy Tucker of Clay City; Peighton Smith of Paris; and Taryn Thuis of Linton.
Terre Haute North's Jetta Harmon was on the Most Improved Team last year. Being on it again, as its captain this time, doesn't mean she wasn't good to begin with. It just means that she keeps getting better, and took on an entirely new role as a senior and did it well.
Other players who got better were Evie Briones of Greencastle; Sarah Brown of Riverton Parke; Katie Buchanan, Brynlee Clark and Rachel Rounds of Northview; Taylor Clark, Vivian Moore and Gracie Watson of Paris; Megan Cribelar of Casey; Lexis Drake of Sullivan; Aubrey Ervin and Ruby Latorre of North; Dakota Fonner of South Vermillion; Bella Franklin and Claire Stanton of Linton; Marlee Heighton of Marshall; Katelyn Jones, Maddy Myers and Elizabeth Shea of Robinson; Madelyn Kennett of Shakamak; Kaitlyn Kirkling and Megan Jackson of Clay City; Andi Perkins of Parke Heritage; and Alivia Stark of West Vigo.
The list of players on the Promising Team is led by a trio of players not far from the Tribune-Star office: Delaney Marrs of West Vigo, Katherine Sarver of South (who has been compared, by somebody who knows both of them, to a former great of the Braves) and Reagin White of Northview.
Others to look forward to include Emily Adams, Jaylynn Nelson and Kenzie Nowicki of Riverton Parke; Bailey Brown of Greencastle; Avery Cassell, Karizma English-Malone and Breena Ireland of South (yes, a nice group of Braves); Kayla Clark of Casey; Madi Crim, Chloe Richardson and Hope Richardson of South Vermillion; Cadence Dunham of North Vermillion; Jaycee Elkins and Hannah Stepp of West Vigo; Avari Kelley and Ally McKinney of Sullivan; Aubree Langford of Shakamak; Emma Martin, Cyd'Nei Strader and Charlie Walker of North; and Lynn Welborn of Marshall.
The captain of the Unselfish Team earned her spot as one of her teammates was reaching a scoring milestone and Avery Lasecki of West Vigo offered to donate hers to the cause.
Also putting others ahead of themselves were Lailynn Bigger and Kaylee Rogers of West Vigo; Mary Brooks (also, I learned later, a bowling star) and I'Asia Gaffney of North; Braylee Brown, Raena Campbell, Kera Dunham and Savannah Pollard of North Vermillion; Kylie Cooksey and Alyvia McKee of Linton; Aleeyah Johnson of Greencastle; Grace Jones and Adria Schlatter of Northview; Kimber Ladson of Sullivan; Nora Ming and Abbie Morris of North Central; Lexi Nowicki of Riverton Parke; Jasmyn Self of Casey; Trinity Tingley of Paris; and JaLee Webb of Shakamak.
And although few things would please me more than having Preslee Michael on our Lefthanded Team, that shot she's taking in the picture on the front page is an example of her versatility, not that she's one of us. The lefties are Crim of South Vermillion; Engledow of Marshall; Jama Ewers of Shakamak; Martin of North; Addisyn McKee and Stanton of Linton; Lucy Moore of Casey; Kayleigh Nowicki and Vanatti of Riverton Parke; Simpson of Parke Heritage; and Smith of Paris.
